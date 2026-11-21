ADC presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar urges authorities to prosecute attackers of former Super Eagles captain Segun Odegbami following a violent incident at his Abeokuta home.

Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate for the African Democratic Congress, has publicly condemned the violent attack on former Super Eagles captain Segun Odegbami at his residence in Abeokuta, Ogun State. The ADC candidate described the incident as deeply disturbing and stressed that no citizen should feel unsafe in their own home regardless of their age or status.

Abubakar shared his condemnation in a post on the social media platform X on Saturday. In the statement, he wished the football legend a speedy recovery and urgently called on security agencies to track down and prosecute the individuals responsible for the assault. The candidate emphasized the gravity of the situation, noting that such violence undermines the safety and dignity of all Nigerians.

Also read Armed men attack ex-Super Eagles captain Segun Odegbami in Ogun home

The Incident Details and Victim Background

Segun Odegbami, widely known by the nickname Mathematical, reportedly escaped death after being attacked with a machete at his home. The former national team star remains one of Nigeria's most celebrated footballers, having played a pivotal role in the country's triumph at the 1980 Africa Cup of Nations. During that tournament, the national team clinched its first continental title, a moment that remains a source of national pride.

Odegbami also represented Nigeria at the 1980 Olympic Games held in Moscow before establishing himself as a prominent figure in sports administration and football development. His legacy extends beyond his playing career, marking him as a significant historical figure in African football. The attack on his residence has drawn immediate attention due to his iconic status and the brutality of the method used.

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Stakeholder Positions on Public Safety

Abubakar's statement adds to growing concerns regarding the safety of residents in Nigeria. The ADC chieftain explicitly called on security authorities to ensure that the perpetrators are brought to justice. He stated that no Nigerian, young or old, should feel unsafe in their own bedroom, highlighting the personal nature of the threat posed to Odegbami.

The presidential candidate expressed that he was saddened to learn of the attack on Chief Segun Odegbami. He acknowledged Mathematical's contribution to the nation, noting that the football icon gave Nigeria some of its proudest football memories. By urging authorities to act, Abubakar placed the responsibility for accountability directly on the relevant security agencies.

Real-World Impact and Community Reaction

The incident has reignited discussions about the security of high-profile individuals and elderly citizens in their private residences. Abubakar's public intervention serves as a significant political statement, leveraging his platform as a major party candidate to demand action. The reaction underscores the widespread concern over rising insecurity and the need for effective law enforcement responses to violent crimes.

As the investigation into the machete attack proceeds, the focus remains on ensuring that the legal system delivers justice for the victim. The case highlights the vulnerability even of celebrated national figures to violent crime. Abubakar's call for prosecution sets a clear expectation for the authorities to identify, arrest, and try those responsible for the assault in Abeokuta.