Atiku Abubakar Condemns Escalating Violence, Calls for Enhanced Security Measures in Nigeria

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has strongly condemned the rising wave of violent attacks across Nigeria, calling for greater efforts to address the worsening insecurity. He expressed concern over the attacks, extending condolences to victims and urging authorities to prioritize the protection of lives and property. He also acknowledged the US government's support and advocated for international cooperation.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has voiced strong condemnation regarding the escalating wave of violent attacks plaguing Nigeria . He characterized these attacks as a severe threat to the nation's peace, unity, and overall stability. In a statement released on his official X account on Saturday, Atiku explicitly denounced the “continued acts of terrorism and brigandage” that have gripped various regions.

He unequivocally emphasized that such violence directed at innocent citizens “must never be allowed to define who we are as a people.” He conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the victims of these attacks and to the communities that have been deeply affected. Furthermore, he called upon the relevant authorities to significantly intensify their efforts to effectively address the steadily deteriorating security situation across the country. He underscored the crucial role of government, stating, “The foremost responsibility of any government is the protection of lives and property. It is therefore imperative that renewed urgency, coordination, and resolve be brought to bear in confronting this challenge and restoring public confidence.”\Atiku also acknowledged and appreciated the support that the United States government has provided in the ongoing fight against terrorism. He specifically advocated for sustained international cooperation, recognizing that a unified global approach is essential to successfully tackle the pervasive issue of insecurity. His remarks were made in the wake of a recent and disturbing surge in deadly attacks that have impacted numerous areas across Nigeria. The North-East region, in particular, continues to be vulnerable, with persistent insurgent attacks from both Boko Haram and its splinter group, the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), occurring despite the presence of ongoing military operations. For example, a coordinated assault on a military base in Benisheikh, Borno State, led to the tragic killing of soldiers from the 29 Task Force Brigade under Operation HADIN KAI, including Brigadier-General O.O. Braimah. This attack also resulted in the destruction of vehicles and buildings, further highlighting the severity of the situation. In separate, yet equally devastating incidents during the Easter period, attacks in both Kaduna State and Benue State resulted in numerous fatalities and the abduction of several individuals. In Kaduna State, gunmen targeted churches in Ariko village, Kachia Local Government Area, resulting in the deaths of five worshippers and the abduction of 31 people. Simultaneously, in Benue State, suspected armed herders were responsible for the deaths of 10 residents in Gwer East Local Government Area. \Additional reports of violence have emerged from other parts of the country, further illustrating the widespread nature of the security crisis. Bandit attacks were renewed in Katsina State, where a police officer was killed in the line of duty. Additionally, the Awapul community in Chibok Local Government Area of Borno State was targeted, with several houses and shops set ablaze. The situation appears to be worsening across the nation, with an estimated 49 villagers reportedly killed in a series of coordinated attacks that occurred across both Kebbi State and Kwara State. Kebbi State was particularly affected, accounting for 44 deaths that occurred across several communities within the Shanga Local Government Area. These incidents have amplified existing concerns regarding the rapidly deteriorating security environment, especially in rural communities. These areas are frequently targeted by various armed groups, leaving residents vulnerable and increasing the sense of insecurity. Despite the gravity of the situation, Atiku Abubakar expressed a sense of optimism, stating his belief that Nigeria would ultimately overcome its present challenges. He affirmed, “Nigeria will endure, and with collective resolve, we shall prevail.





NigeriaNewsdesk / 🏆 10. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Atiku Abubakar Nigeria Security Violence Insecurity

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Iran Condemns Israeli Strikes in Lebanon, Citing Ceasefire ViolationIranian President Masoud Pezeshkian accuses Israel of violating a ceasefire agreement by striking Lebanon, potentially jeopardizing ongoing negotiations. He emphasizes Iran's support for Lebanon and warns that continued Israeli actions will undermine peace efforts.

Read more »

ASUU condemns Niger govt over alleged attempt to seize FUTMinna Bosso campusThe Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, Abuja Zone, has condemned the Niger State Government over what it described as intimidation, threats and an attempted forceful takeover of the Bosso Campus of the Federal University of Technology, Minna (FUTMinna).

Read more »

NBA Condemns Judge's Order for Lawyer to Kneel in Sowore CaseThe Nigerian Bar Association strongly criticizes a Federal High Court judge in Abuja for allegedly ordering a defense lawyer to kneel during a hearing involving human rights activist Omoyele Sowore. The NBA calls the judge's action inappropriate and a violation of legal procedure.

Read more »

Federal Government Condemns Crowning of Eze Ndigbo Abroad, Citing Diplomatic and Communal TensionsThe Nigerian government has strongly criticized the practice of crowning Igbo leaders (Eze Ndigbo) in foreign countries, deeming it a source of embarrassment and potential conflict. The government is collaborating with Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide and traditional rulers to end the practice, highlighting concerns over diplomatic issues, community unrest, and clashes with host countries, citing recent events in South Africa.

Read more »

Atiku, Tinubu belong to same school of thought, they’re not differentLaolu Akande, former media aide to ex-Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, on Friday said Atiku Abubakar and President Bola Tinubu belong to the same school of thought. Speaking on Channels Television's programme, Inside Sources, Akande berated Atiku for accusing Tinubu of attempting to slide Nigeria into a one-party state.

Read more »

Atiku Abubakar Slams Tinubu's Economic Policies, Warns of Rising Poverty in NigeriaFormer Vice-President Atiku Abubakar criticizes President Tinubu's economic policies, citing rising poverty levels and a disconnect between government claims and the realities faced by Nigerians. He calls for a change in approach, emphasizing the need for carefully sequenced reforms, social protection, job creation, and economic stability.

Read more »