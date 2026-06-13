Nigeria's ADC presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has reportedly chosen Rotimi Amaechi as his running mate for the 2027 election, according to unconfirmed reports. The speculation has intensified since the conclusion of the ADC presidential primary, which Atiku won ahead of Mr Amaechi and other aspirants.

Nigeria's ADC Presidential Candidate Atiku Abubakar Chooses Rotimi Amaechi as Running Mate, Says ADC Publicity Secretary Bolaji Abdullahi, but the reports have not been confirmed yet.

The speculation over a possible Atiku-Amaechi ticket has intensified since the conclusion of the ADC presidential primary, which Atiku won ahead of Mr Amaechi and other aspirants. The reports suggested that the former vice-president had opted for a North-East/South-South combination ahead of the 2027 election, with Atiku from Adamawa State and Mr Amaechi from Rivers State.

If eventually confirmed, the pairing would bring together two prominent opposition politicians who previously served under former President Muhammadu Buhari and have remained influential figures in Nigeria's political landscape. The speculation gained further traction after ADC chieftain Chukwuemeka Eze dismissed claims that Mr Amaechi had rejected a possible vice-presidential offer. Mr Eze was reacting to comments attributed to party stalwart Dele Momodu suggesting that the former transportation minister was unwilling to accept the vice-presidential position.

In a statement, Mr Eze said there was no basis for concluding that Mr Amaechi had turned down any offer, noting that the former minister had only stated after the party's primary that nobody had approached him regarding the position. The reported move has drawn comparisons with events leading to the 2023 presidential election, when Atiku, after defeating former Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential primary, chose then Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa as his running mate.

Political observers say the choice of Mr Amaechi, if eventually confirmed, could strengthen the ADC's appeal in the South-South and reinforce its efforts to build a broad opposition coalition ahead of the next general election. The development comes amid ongoing political realignments ahead of the 2027 polls, with opposition parties and coalitions intensifying consultations over strategies to challenge President Bola Tinubu and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)





PremiumTimesng / 🏆 3. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Atiku Abubakar Rotimi Amaechi ADC Presidential Primary 2027 Election Nigeria Politics

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

JUST IN: Atiku Picks Amaechi as Running Mate for 2027 Presidential RaceFormer Vice President Atiku Abubakar has succeeded in setting up a possible ‘AA’ ticket on the presidential ballot of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) by picking former Transportation Minister, Chibuike Amaechi, as his running mate.

Read more »

ADC Slams Tinubu Govt Over Insecurity, Hardship in Democracy Day MessageThe African Democratic Congress (ADC) has criticised the administration of President Bola Tinubu, saying democracy has failed to improve the lives of ordinary Nigerians despite 27 years of uninterrupted democratic rule.

Read more »

ADC Criticizes Tinubu's Democracy Day Address as Failed PromisesThe African Democratic Congress labeled President Bola Tinubu's Democracy Day speech as an admission of the All Progressives Congress's failure to deliver on promises after over a decade in power, calling it a campaign-style address lacking concrete results.

Read more »

Atiku Abubakar selects Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi as running mateThe presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress, Atiku Abubakar, has selected former Minister of Transportation Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi as his running mate for the upcoming election. Immediate past ADC chairman in Rivers State confirmed Amaechi accepted. Amaechi had contested the party's presidential primary but lost to Atiku, and previously stated he did not intend to be vice-presidential candidate. He challenged the primary's transparency. Official announcement expected soon.

Read more »