Atiku Abubakar Calls for State of Emergency on Security to Address Terrorism and Banditry

The presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Atiku Abubakar, has called on President Bola Tinubu to declare a state of emergency on security to address the growing threat of terrorism and banditry across the country. Atiku made the call while reacting to the recent attack on a school in Kogi State, describing the incident as a threat to education and national development.

The presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Atiku Abubakar , has called on President Bola Tinubu to declare a state of emergency on security to address the growing threat of terrorism and banditry across the country.

Atiku made the call while reacting to the recent attack on a school in Kogi State, describing the incident as a threat to education and national development. According to the former vice president, there appears to be a pattern in the attacks on schools, which he said could undermine the country's educational system and slow its progress.

He stated that the worsening security situation requires exceptional measures, stressing that security commanders should be given greater operational freedom to respond effectively to threats. As part of efforts to improve security, Atiku proposed the establishment of a national guard made up of retired military personnel to support the work of the armed forces and the police, and called for stronger intelligence gathering and greater cooperation from local communities.

He warned that attacks on one school could have wider consequences for schools across the country, as they often generate anxiety beyond the immediate area of the incident





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Atiku Abubakar Bola Tinubu State Of Emergency Security Terrorism Banditry Kogi State Education National Development National Guard Intelligence Gathering Local Communities Attacks On Schools Wider Consequences Anxiety Beyond The Immediate Area

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