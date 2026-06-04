Atiku Abubakar blames Tinubu administration for inadequate counterterrorism response

The ADC presidential hopeful criticises the current security strategy, urging a thorough review based on local lessons and community‑driven solutions as attacks rise across Nigeria.

The candidate of the African Democratic Congress, Atiku Abubakar , has openly condemned the security policies of President Bola Tinubu , calling them insufficient to curb the mounting terror threats that are destabilising large parts of Nigeria.

In his remarks the former vice president highlighted a pattern of repeated attacks that reveal a systemic failure to develop a flexible and effective counter‑terrorism framework. He pointed out that the country has seen a surge in violent incidents ranging from school kidnappings in Oyo and Borno to raids on villages in the north‑west and the middle belt.

In May alone dozens of pupils and their teachers were seized by suspected bandits, a stark reminder that promises of heightened security have not translated into tangible protection for citizens. Atiku argued that the current strategy is stagnant while the adversaries continuously refine their methods, learn from each encounter and exploit newly identified weaknesses.

He described the cycle of violence as a tragic rhythm: an attack occurs, the nation mourns, officials pledge reforms, committees are formed, and shortly thereafter another assault unfolds. This relentless expansion of banditry, terrorism and kidnapping, according to him, demonstrates that the existing policies are no longer suited to the scale and complexity of the challenge. The former vice president also underscored a key flaw in the government's approach: a lack of systematic learning from past incidents.

He warned that without a rigorous process of analysing what went wrong and incorporating those lessons into future planning, the security apparatus will remain reactive rather than proactive. Atiku called for an immediate, comprehensive review of Nigeria's national counter‑terrorism policy. He urged that such an overhaul be rooted in the lived experiences of affected communities, drawing on local knowledge to craft adaptive, context‑specific solutions instead of relying heavily on foreign templates.

By involving grassroots perspectives and fostering community‑driven initiatives, he believes Nigeria can develop a more resilient defence against the evolving threat landscape. The appeal comes at a time when the government faces mounting pressure from civil society, international observers and an increasingly restless electorate who demand decisive action to restore safety and confidence across the nation.

The debate over how to best confront the terrorist menace is likely to intensify as the election campaign progresses, with security policy emerging as a pivotal issue for voters





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