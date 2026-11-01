Atiku Abubakar ADC South West Campaign Rumors Debunked

ADC leaders in South West dismiss rumors of marginalization in Atiku Abubakar campaign. Reports reveal lack of campaign structure and clarify party dynamics.

The elders of Nigeria's South-West region have publicly rejected claims that President-at-large of the All Progressives Congress, Atiku Abubakar, is marginalizing the party in that strategic zone. This rejection comes in response to a recent Sunday PUNCH report alleging that ADC leaders are being sidelined from Atiku's presidential campaign strategy. The regional leadership insists that the allegations are baseless rumors rather than genuine grievances, emphasizing their continued loyalty and active engagement with the presidential candidate.

Baseless Rumors Against Atiku Abubakar

The alleged crisis detailed in the news report relies entirely on anonymous sources who refused to go on record. In contrast, every named ADC official contacted for verification flatly denied the accusations of marginalization. This stark contrast between the silent accusers and the vocal defenders suggests that the story is fabricated by individuals lacking the courage to speak openly. The report characterizes the complaints as a handful of men using a newspaper front page to air grievances they would not voice in public.

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Named officials provided clear and unified rebuttals to the claims. Lagos State Chairman George Ashiru stated unequivocally that no one had been sidelined. Similarly, the Osun State chapter, represented by Publicity Secretary Oluwaseun Abosede, confirmed there was no internal rancour and that the party is strictly following a deliberate roadmap. Dr. Phrank Shaibu, Atiku's Director of Strategic Communication, labeled the claims as untrue and mere conjecture by political opponents.

The only individual who provided his name, Adewole Ijaogbomo, did not accuse Atiku of excluding the party. Instead, his complaint concerned specific individuals in Lagos whom he suspected of manipulating campaign funds. Ijaogbomo even noted that Atiku prefers not to offend anyone, a testimony that undermines the narrative of exclusion. The accusers themselves admit that the campaign structure they claim is excluding party officials does not yet officially exist, making their complaints logically void.

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Clarification On Campaign Structure And Roles

A central point of confusion in the allegations is the conflation of party executives with campaign council members. The ADC leadership clarifies that a party executive is distinct from the campaign council, which serves as the strategic engine to drive the candidate to victory. State coordinators have not yet been announced, and state campaign councils have not been constituted or inaugurated. Therefore, it is impossible for anyone to be locked out of a structure that has not yet been built.

George Ashiru explained that campaign team members do not need to be party executives, and the party's role is to support the candidate's efforts. Demanding that every party officer be included in the campaign team is not a matter of party supremacy but a request for influence in a process the accusers do not fully understand. The distinction between the party platform and the campaign strategy is critical to understanding the current administrative timeline.

Despite the allegations, evidence of engagement between Atiku and South-West leaders remains robust. On September 5, the day after a meeting in Ibadan, Atiku met virtually with South-West ADC leaders. During this call, he reaffirmed his loyalty to the party and requested that each state submit five party members for appointment to his campaign committee. This proactive approach demonstrates a clear intention to integrate party officials into the campaign machinery.

Financial Complaints And Strategic Goals

Some accusers have shifted their ground from allegations of exclusion to complaints about financial support. One party official complained that Atiku did not pay the travel fares for state chairmen who traveled to Abuja to meet him. This demand reflects an outdated expectation of moneybag politics, where a single candidate bears all financial burdens for party officials. State chairmen are officers of the party, and their chapters are responsible for funding their operations, not the presidential candidate.

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The constant thread among these complaints is not the welfare of the ADC but access to the candidate's resources. When Atiku retains long-standing allies, he is accused of ignoring the party. When he refuses to pay travel expenses, he is accused of starving the party. This shifting narrative reveals that the core issue is personal gain rather than organizational integrity. Atiku's approach prioritizes merit and loyalty over financial dependency.

Regarding regional strategy, critics claim Atiku is only targeting twenty-five percent of the vote in the South-West. This figure represents the constitutional minimum requirement in two-thirds of the states, not a ceiling for ambition. Atiku, who won the Osun governorship election in 2023, is the only Northern candidate in a race where southern votes are split. His goal is comprehensive victory, not minimal compliance with electoral thresholds.

Finally, the allegations that Atiku works only with friends are answered by his long history of political steadfastness. Atiku earns loyalty through decades of shared struggles, including dictatorship, exile, and betrayal. He has consistently stood by his allies through thirty years of political storms. This deep-rooted loyalty is not a flaw but a testament to his character, ensuring that those who stand with him do so for shared values rather than transactional benefits.