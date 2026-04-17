Atiku Abubakar Accuses President Tinubu of Hypocrisy and Historical Distortion

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has sharply criticized President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, labeling his recent remarks as a reckless tirade indicative of hypocrisy and political desperation. Abubakar questioned Tinubu's credentials and economic management, while also challenging the president's stance on privatization and transparency.

A vociferous exchange has erupted between former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and the current administration led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu . Abubakar, through a statement released by his spokesperson, Phrank Shaibu, has leveled serious accusations against President Tinubu, characterizing his recent public pronouncements as a 'reckless tirade' that unequivocally exposes a 'troubling pattern of hypocrisy and historical amnesia.'

The controversy stems from President Tinubu's criticisms directed at Abubakar concerning his academic credentials and his stewardship of the nation's economy during his tenure as vice president. Abubakar, in his riposte, expressed profound astonishment that a sitting president, who himself has faced sustained scrutiny regarding the legitimacy of his own qualifications, would presume to undermine the public records and service history of others.

The former vice president's camp highlighted that President Tinubu's pronouncements on the nation's privatization efforts are fundamentally flawed and contradictory. They pointed out that Tinubu had previously voiced opposition to the very economic reforms that his administration now appears to be tacitly pursuing. Abubakar, it will be recalled, has long been a proponent of privatizing state-owned entities, including the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), and advocating for the sale of refineries to capable private investors. This position, according to Abubakar's statement, was met with resistance from Tinubu at the time.

The current administration, however, is now overseeing a system that has ostensibly commercialized the national oil company. Abubakar's camp argues that this process has been conducted in a manner that lacks transparency and accountability, raising pertinent questions about who stands to gain from these arrangements. 'This is not reform; it is privatization without accountability,' Abubakar declared, emphasizing his contention that the current actions are a departure from genuine reform.

The former vice president's statement did not shy away from personal attacks, suggesting that President Tinubu's alleged lack of comprehension stems from his educational history. 'It is not our fault that the president does not and cannot read, because Bola Tinubu has a history of attending a school in Lagos two years before it was founded, upon which he claimed his Chicago State University degree,' the statement read.

Abubakar's team asserted that a more thorough understanding of public records and historical accounts, such as those documented by Mallam Nasir El-Rufai in The Accidental Public Servant, would have provided President Tinubu with clarity on the privatization program. El-Rufai's work, according to Abubakar, detailed the privatization efforts as a structured initiative aimed at eradicating inefficiency and fostering private sector-driven economic expansion.

The former vice president concluded by asserting that President Tinubu's statements are a consequence of ignorance regarding established facts, suggesting a pattern of opposing necessary reforms when they require conviction but then attempting to implement a diluted version when in power. The ongoing political discourse highlights a deep-seated division and a battle of narratives surrounding economic policy and leadership integrity in Nigeria





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