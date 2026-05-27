Atiku Abubakar Accepts ADC Presidential Nomination, Vows to Challenge APC's Anti-Democratic Practices

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar accepts the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential nomination for the 2027 general election, criticizing the ruling party's harassment of opposition figures and pledging to unite the party to challenge the current government's incompetence and drive towards a one-party state.

In a stirring acceptance speech, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar expressed gratitude for being nominated as the presidential flagbearer of the African Democratic Congress ( ADC ) for the 2027 general election .

He praised the party for upholding democratic values, stating that while democracy is being suppressed elsewhere, it thrives within the ADC. Abubakar slammed the ruling party and its government for harassing and intimidating opposition figures, citing the detention of Mallam Nasir El-Rufai as a prime example. He warned against further interference in the party's affairs by the presidency, INEC, and the judiciary.

Abubakar congratulated his fellow contestants and emphasized the need for unity to challenge the current government's incompetence and drive towards a one-party state. He thanked the primary elections committee and party members for their role in the process. Looking ahead, Abubakar outlined his plans for security, education, the economy, healthcare, and power-sharing if elected. He lamented the widespread insecurity across the country and criticized the government's failure to address it effectively





MobilePunch / 🏆 8. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Atiku Abubakar ADC Presidential Nomination 2027 General Election Opposition Harassment Incompetence One-Party State Security Economy Healthcare Power-Sharing

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Atiku Abubakar Sweeps ADC Presidential Primaries in Yobe, Zamfara and SokotoFormer Vice President Atiku Abubakar clinched decisive victories in the African Democratic Congress primaries across three northern states, with the party and INEC praising the peaceful, transparent conduct of the elections.

Read more »

Atiku Abubakar Leads ADC Presidential Primaries Amid ControversyFormer Vice President Atiku Abubakar is heading for victory in the African Democratic Congress presidential primaries, maintaining a comfortable lead over rivals Rotimi Amaechi and Mohammed Hayatu-Deen. However, the process has been marred by allegations of irregularities, with Hayatu-Deen boycotting the announcement and citing widespread vote rigging.

Read more »

Atiku Abubakar Wins ADC Presidential Primary ElectionFormer Vice President Atiku Abubakar has been declared the winner of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential primary election after final results from all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) were announced. Atiku secured the party's ticket with 1,855,787 votes, defeating former Minister of Transportation Rotimi Amaechi, who got 509,397 votes, and former banker Mohammed Hayatu-Deen, who received 180,903 votes. The results show Atiku won most states and the FCT, while Amaechi won Bayelsa and Rivers and Hayatu-Deen won Kwara.

Read more »

Atiku Abubakar Receives ADC Party Flag as Presidential Candidate for 2027 ElectionAtiku Abubakar formally received the party flag from ADC National Chairman David Mark in Abuja, accepting the nomination for the 2027 presidential election. He called on other contestants to unite for the party's progress.

Read more »