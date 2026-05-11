At Least 11 People Killed in Lagos–Abeokuta Expressway Crash

A gold Toyota vehicle with 10 adult males and one adult female occupants fell off the Eruku Bridge and later trapped the victims inside. Rescue operations led by the Federal Road Safety Corps, involving local community members, were undertaken to retrieve the bodies. Preliminary investigations suggested overloading and possible driving under influence as likely causes of the crash.

No fewer than 11 people have died after a vehicle plunged off the Eruku Bridge along the Lagos–Abeokuta Expressway in Ogun State. A gold Toyota vehicle with registration number GGE722KJ reportedly somersaulted before falling off the bridge, trapping its 10 adult males and one adult female occupants inside.

Rescue operatives and local community members recovered the bodies from the wreckage. Preliminary investigations by the Federal Road Safety Corps indicated that overloading and possible driving under the influence might be the suspected causes of the crash. The Ogun State Sector Commander, Oludare Ogunjobi, urged motorists to exercise extreme caution, particularly during night journeys, and the state continued to prioritize safety measures to prevent such crashes.

The tragedy added to a series of fatal crashes on major highways in Ogun State





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Lagos–Abeokuta Expressway Gold Toyota Vehicle Traffic Accident Fatality Federal Road Safety Corps

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