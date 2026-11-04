ASUU University of Abuja Threatens Strike Over Wike Land Allocation

The Academic Staff Union of Universities at the University of Abuja warns of industrial action against FCT Minister Nyesom Wike for allegedly violating court orders on land allocation.

The Academic Staff Union of Universities branch at the University of Abuja has issued a severe warning regarding industrial peace. Professor Sylvanus Ugoh stated that the union may withdraw cooperation if the Federal Capital Territory Minister does not reverse recent land allocations. This threat comes amid accusations that the minister is disregarding a specific court order protecting university property.

Legal Violations and Court Orders

Professor Sylvanus Ugoh, who serves as the chairperson of the University of Abuja ASUU branch, detailed the legal basis for their grievance during a news conference in Abuja on Tuesday. He emphasized that Justice F.E. Mesiri of the Maitama High Court issued an interlocutory injunction on August 18. This legal order explicitly restrained Nyesom Wike from entering or encroaching upon the university's land holdings. Despite this clear judicial directive, Ugoh alleged that the minister proceeded to allocate portions of the disputed property to private companies and individuals on September 26.

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Disputed Land Allocation History

The conflict centers on the ownership and management of vast tracts of land assigned to the institution decades ago. Ugoh recalled that Nyesom Wike announced plans to recover 7,000 hectares from the 11,000 hectares reportedly allocated to the University of Abuja. This announcement was made on June 30, 2025, during the inauguration of an access road leading to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission Institute in Giri, Abuja. At that event, the minister accused the university of claiming excessive land and developing areas without necessary approvals.

Institutional Development and Legal Status

The union maintains that the disagreement extends beyond mere acreage to fundamental questions of institutional survival and legal status. Ugoh explained that the University of Abuja was established on January 1, 1988, with an initial allocation of 11,824 hectares. He argued that the institution did not independently select the location or determine the size of this land. The union asserts that overwhelming documentary evidence supports the claim that this parcel was legally allocated to support long-term academic development.

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Future Expansion and Environmental Needs

Professor Sylvanus Ugoh rejected arguments that slow physical development justifies land recovery by the FCT administration. He noted that the land is reserved for future expansion, including academic buildings, student accommodation, administrative facilities, and research centres. The university operates a dual-mode system combining conventional programs with distance learning, which requires significant space. Additionally, some portions serve environmental purposes, providing green spaces that support ecological balance and climate change mitigation efforts.

Government Responsibility and Next Steps

Ugoh acknowledged that physical development might appear slow but stressed that the Federal Government remains responsible for developing federal universities. He appreciated the zeal of the FCT Minister to develop the capital but argued that the justification for land recovery is invalid. The union insists that the 11,824 hectares are essential for a dual-mode university in the country's capital. They demand an immediate reversal of the unauthorized allocations to prevent further industrial crisis.