ASUU-TSU has suspended its indefinite strike, effective immediately, after Governor Agbu Kefas approved full implementation of the 2025 Federal Government-ASUU agreement, but the union warns the suspension is conditional on faithful implementation of all pacts.

The Academic Staff Union of Universities, Taraba State University chapter (ASUU-TSU), has suspended its total, comprehensive and indefinite strike with immediate effect. The decision was reached at the union congress meeting held on Friday at the ASUU-TSU Secretariat in Jalingo, with the suspension taking effect the same day.

In a statement signed by the branch chairman, Dr. Joshua Garba Mbave, the union said the decision followed interventions and engagements by the Taraba State Government and the university management towards resolving the industrial dispute. Governor Agbu Kefas had approved the full implementation of the 2025 agreement between the Federal Government and ASUU, which formed the basis for the suspension.

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Origin Of ASUU Taraba State Strike Dispute

The strike began on 12 October 2026 over the Taraba State Government's failure to implement the 2025 Federal Government-ASUU remuneration agreement and pay outstanding salary arrears accrued from January 2026. The union had earlier engaged the state government on the demands, but commenced the indefinite industrial action after efforts to resolve the dispute failed. The suspension takes effect from 20 November 2026.

The decision was reached at a congress held on Friday to determine the union's position on the governor's appeal for the suspension of the industrial action and his approval of the agreement's implementation. The union expressed profound appreciation to Governor Kefas, the Commissioner for Tertiary Education, the Head of Service and the university management for their interventions, constructive engagement and commitment towards resolving the industrial dispute.

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ASUU also appreciated members of the public, students, parents, staff and the entire university community for their patience, understanding, solidarity and cooperation throughout the strike. The union acknowledged the patience, understanding and solidarity demonstrated by students, parents, staff and the general public throughout the period of the industrial action.

Conditional Strike Suspension Terms And Requirements

However, the union stressed that the suspension was conditional, urging the state government, university management and other relevant stakeholders to ensure the full, timely and faithful implementation of all agreements contained in the communiqué and Memorandum of Action (MoA). It warned that sustaining industrial harmony and ensuring an uninterrupted academic calendar would depend on mutual trust, accountability and strict adherence to the agreed commitments.

The union reaffirmed its commitment to industrial harmony, constructive dialogue and the restoration of normal academic activities, while appealing for continued understanding and cooperation from members of the university community as efforts to return the institution to normalcy continue. It also called on all parties to fulfil their respective obligations to prevent a recurrence of the dispute and protect the interests of staff, students, the university and the wider education sector.

"The support, restraint and confidence demonstrated during this challenging period are highly appreciated. The Union acknowledges the sacrifices and inconveniences occasioned by the strike and appeals for continued understanding and cooperation as efforts towards the restoration of normal academic activities and sustainable industrial harmony are pursued," the statement said. ASUU reaffirmed its commitment to industrial harmony, constructive dialogue and the restoration of normal academic activities, while stressing the need for the faithful implementation of the resolutions reached.

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Urging State Government And University Management Compliance

It urged the Taraba State Government, the university management and all relevant parties to demonstrate good faith by ensuring the full and timely implementation of the resolutions contained in the communiqué and the Memorandum of Action (MoA).

"The sustainability of industrial harmony and the uninterrupted academic calendar depend on mutual trust, accountability and strict adherence to agreed commitments. Accordingly, all parties are urged to honour their respective obligations to prevent a recurrence of the dispute and safeguard the interests of staff, students, the University and the wider education sector," the statement added.