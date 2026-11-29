ASUU President Prof. Christopher Piwuna refutes allegations linking lecturers to election fraud, citing strict political neutrality and historical reform demands during his address in Kaduna on November 27, 2026.

Professor Christopher Piwuna, the President of the Academic Staff Union of Universities ( ASUU), has unequivocally rejected accusations suggesting that university lecturers and the union are complicit in electoral malpractice within Nigeria. He insisted that ASUU maintains a strict stance of political neutrality and should not be held accountable for any fraudulent activities or irregularities that occur during national voting processes.

ASUU Stance On Electoral Neutrality

During a high-level panel discussion on Electoral Legitimacy, Courts, and Good Governance held on Friday, November 27, 2026, Professor Piwuna clarified the union's historical relationship with the Nigerian electoral system. The event, which took place at the 11th House of Justice Summit and Sparkle Silver Banquet in Kaduna, served as a platform for stakeholders to deliberate on justice-related challenges.

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Piwuna emphasized that while the union has been involved in the electoral process, its role has always been framed by a commitment to institutional reform rather than partisan politics. He stressed that the union's primary objective has always been to advocate for credible and transparent electoral mechanisms that benefit the entire nation, rather than supporting specific political factions.

Historical Context Of INEC Collaboration

The ASUU president traced the union's engagement with electoral management back to the administration of former Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Chairman, Professor Attahiru Jega. During that period, university lecturers were deployed to serve as returning officers, a move that was intended to bolster the integrity of the electoral process through the involvement of trusted academic professionals.

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Piwuna explained that before ASUU agreed to participate in national elections under the Jega-led INEC, the union submitted detailed proposals outlining specific reforms it considered necessary to guarantee credible elections. These proposals were designed to address systemic vulnerabilities and ensure that the electoral framework was robust enough to withstand scrutiny and prevent manipulation.

He noted that the union eventually maintained its apolitical position when the prescribed conditions and reform demands were not met by the electoral body. Piwuna argued that the failure to implement these critical reforms shifted the responsibility for electoral failures away from the union and onto the institutions responsible for managing the process without adequate safeguards.

Root Causes Of Electoral Fraud

Addressing the broader context of Nigeria's electoral challenges, Professor Piwuna identified the 1983 general elections as the starting point for the country's persistent issues with free, fair, and credible elections. He argued that the problems associated with conducting legitimate elections have remained largely unresolved since that historical milestone, contributing to a cycle of political instability and public distrust.

Furthermore, Piwuna alleged that electoral corruption significantly worsened during the administration of former President Olusegun Obasanjo. He suggested that this period marked a decline in electoral standards, which has contributed to the country's continuing struggle with electoral credibility and the frequent disputes that often accompany national voting exercises.

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Panel Discussion And Stakeholder Views

The discussion at the House of Justice Summit was moderated by Maupe Ogun-Yusuf of Channels Television and featured a diverse panel of experts and stakeholders. Other notable participants included Omoyele Sowore, the presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), and Festus Okoye, the immediate past INEC National Commissioner.

Hon. Charity Shekari, the former Kaduna State Commissioner for Health, also joined the panel to share insights on governance and justice. The summit, organized annually by Gloria Mabeiam Michael Ballason, founder of the House of Justice Group, aims to bring together government officials, judges, lawyers, and citizens to address pressing justice-related issues in Nigeria.

Professor Piwuna's intervention serves as a formal clarification of ASUU's position amidst growing concerns about the integrity of Nigeria's electoral system. By highlighting the union's past efforts to influence reform and its subsequent withdrawal from direct electoral roles, Piwuna aims to protect the academic community from being blamed for systemic failures in the electoral process.