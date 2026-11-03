ASUU North-East Supports Taraba State University Strike for Immediate Salary Implementation

ASUU North-East demands the Taraba state government implement the 2025 Federal Government agreement and pay outstanding arrears to academic staff at Taraba State University.

The Academic Staff Union of Universities ASUU North-East Zone has declared unconditional support for the ongoing industrial action at Taraba State University TSU Jalingo. Union leaders called on the Taraba state government to immediately implement the 2025 Federal Government agreement and settle all outstanding arrears owed to academic staff without further delay. This declaration follows a high-profile visit by ASUU leadership to the TSU premises on Tuesday, where they condemned the state administration for failing to honor agreed remuneration frameworks. The union described this inaction as a direct breach of legitimate agreements and a clear disregard for the welfare of university lecturers.

Core Details of the Industrial Dispute

Led by Zonal Coordinator Comrade Dani Mamman, the ASUU Yola Zone delegation visited the striking lecturers to express solidarity and outline the specific grievances driving the dispute. The union insisted that the Taraba state government must implement the 2025 Federal Government and ASUU agreement strictly as outlined in the payment template issued by the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission on December 30, 2025. The leadership criticized the state government for attempting to compute salaries using three different implementation scenarios of 95 per cent, 98 per cent, and 100 per cent. They argued that such deliberations are unnecessary delays since the relevant verification and financial assessment processes had already concluded. The union emphasized that the agreed remuneration framework must cover Basic CONUASS, Consolidated Academic Tools Allowance, Professorial Allowance, Earned Academic Allowances, and responsibility allowances for designated academic and administrative positions.

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Stakeholder Positions and Administrative Response

While the ASUU leadership expressed sadness over the perceived lukewarm attitude of the Taraba state government under Governor Agbu Kefas, the union highlighted that other North-East governors had successfully implemented the agreement. A verification exercise conducted by ASUU across seven public university branches in Adamawa, Borno, Taraba, and Yobe states established that these universities had fully implemented the 2025 Federal Government agreement. The report confirming this status was presented to the union on September 24, 2026, following a verification process that commenced in August. Despite this clear benchmark and the conclusion of verification, the ASUU leadership noted that the Taraba state government was allegedly continuing with salary computations rather than finalizing payments. The union viewed this as an obstruction to justice and a violation of the consensus reached by the tripartite committee.

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Impact on Staff and Institutional Stability

The ASUU North-East Zone warned that the continued delay in implementing the agreement poses a severe risk to the institution. Taraba State University was described as one of the very few, and possibly the only institution in the nineteen northern states, yet to implement the agreed remuneration framework. The union cautioned that this lag could undermine staff retention, reduce institutional competitiveness, and hinder the university's ability to attract qualified academic personnel. Such consequences were predicted to negatively affect academic standards and overall institutional stability. The union stressed that academic staff had demonstrated considerable patience through sustained engagement and constructive dialogue before embarking on the industrial action. However, they warned that the patience of academic staff has limits and that industrial harmony is a shared responsibility requiring immediate government intervention.

Demands for Resolution and Next Steps

Consequently, the ASUU Yola Zone called on the Taraba state government to immediately and fully implement the 2025 Federal Government agreement at the university without further consultations, committees, or verification exercises. The union demanded the immediate payment of all accumulated arrears in accordance with the financial computation submitted by the tripartite committee. They also requested strict adherence to the agreed payment template and meaningful engagement with ASUU-TSU to resolve the industrial dispute. ASUU Yola Zone appealed to stakeholders, members of the university community, and the general public to prevail on the state government to implement the agreement. The union urged all parties to work together to bring the industrial dispute to an end and restore normalcy to academic activities at Taraba State University.