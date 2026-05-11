ASUU Issues Stern Warning to Nigerian Governments Over Unfulfilled Academic Agreements

The Academic Staff Union of universities (ASUU) threatens industrial action if the Federal and State governments fail to resolve salary arrears and implement existing agreements.

The National Executive Council of the Academic Staff Union of universities, commonly known as ASUU , has sounded a high-decibel alarm to both the Federal and State governments overseeing the management of universities across Nigeria.

Following a rigorous four-day session held in Yola, the union expressed deep dissatisfaction with the current state of affairs regarding the implementation of various agreements. The meeting culminated in a press briefing where leaders emphasized that the patience of academic staff is wearing thin. The union believes that the stability of the tertiary education sector is under threat due to the perceived negligence of the government in honoring its commitments.

This tension comes at a critical time when the Nigerian education system is already grappling with various infrastructural and funding challenges. A primary point of contention is the distorted or total non-implementation of the December agreement between the Federal Government of Nigeria and ASUU. Beyond this specific agreement, the union has highlighted a series of lingering financial disputes that have left many lecturers in a state of economic distress.

These issues include the withholding of salaries for three and a half months, significant arrears regarding promotions, and consistent shortfalls in salary payments. Much of these discrepancies are attributed to the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) platform, which the union has long criticized for its inaccuracies and lack of flexibility in capturing the unique nature of academic allowances.

Additionally, the union pointed out the failure to remit third-party deductions and the outstanding twenty-five to thirty-five percent wage award arrears, which further compounds the financial hardship faced by university staff throughout the country. During the briefing, the President of ASUU, Christopher Piwuna, voiced the collective frustration of the membership. He noted that the apparent lack of interest from the government in the welfare of Nigerian academics is creating a dangerous atmosphere.

According to Piwuna, there is a growing sense of pent-up anger among the lecturers, which he warned could erupt into a new wave of industrial unrest. This potential for strikes poses a significant risk to the academic calendar, potentially delaying the graduation of thousands of students and disrupting the research output of Nigerian universities.

The president emphasized that while the union desires peace and productivity, such conditions can only be achieved when the government demonstrates a genuine willingness to resolve these disputes amicably and transparently. In an effort to bring more pressure on the administration, ASUU has made a public appeal to all genuine patriots and well-meaning citizens of Nigeria.

They are calling on the public, including parents and students, to urge the federal and state governments to prioritize the implementation of the new agreement and settle all outstanding debts. The union argues that the future of the Nigerian youth is at stake and that a functioning, well-funded university system is essential for the nation's growth and global competitiveness.

By ignoring the welfare of those tasked with molding the next generation of leaders, the government is inadvertently undermining the foundation of the country's long-term development and economic stability. Despite the stern warnings, the union maintains that its doors remain open for constructive dialogue. ASUU has expressed a willingness to collaborate with the government to find a sustainable solution to these recurring problems.

However, the window for diplomacy may be closing as the members grow increasingly impatient. To ensure that members are prepared for any eventuality, the National Executive Council has directed that an emergency meeting be convened in the coming weeks. This meeting will serve as a review session to evaluate whether any progress has been made by the government and to determine the appropriate actions the union should take if its demands continue to be ignored.

The academic community now awaits a response from the government to see if the threat of a nationwide strike can be averted





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