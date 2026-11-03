ASUU Gombe Rejects Salary Arrears, Demands Full 2025 Agreement Compliance

Academic Staff Union of Universities Gombe State University branch rejects partial salary payments and initiates non-compliance until full October 2026 salaries are paid.

The Academic Staff Union of Universities Gombe State University branch has formally rejected the recent payment of salary arrears to its members. The union alleges that the distributed amounts do not align with the full entitlements stipulated in the 2025 agreement between the union and the Federal Government. This rejection marks a significant escalation in labor tensions at the institution.

Union Congress Resolves Non-Compliance Action

The branch leadership announced this decision following a congress meeting held in Gombe on Tuesday. Dr Mustapha-Shehu Shehu, serving as the branch chairperson, and Dr Aliyu-Umar Shelleng, the secretary, signed the official statement detailing the union's stance. They confirmed that the congress reviewed both the implementation status of the 2025 ASUU-FGN agreement and the memorandum of understanding reached with the university management.

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Both officials expressed deep dissatisfaction with the current level of compliance from the administration. The union insisted that the payments made were insufficient and did not reflect the correct calculations for the new salary scale. Consequently, the members resolved to commence active non-compliance starting Wednesday, November 4, 2026. This action will continue until all academic staff receive their complete October 2026 salaries.

Government Subvention Approval Details

The controversy arises amidst ongoing discussions regarding the financial framework supporting academic staff remuneration. Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya previously approved an additional monthly subvention of N148.762 million for Gombe State University. This funding was designated to facilitate the implementation of the Consolidated Academic Tool Allowance, which became effective from October 2026.

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Prof Ibrahim Njodi, the Secretary to the Gombe State Government, disclosed the approval in an official statement. He explained that this additional funding represents a fifty-six percent increase in the university's monthly subvention. Prof Njodi emphasized that these funds would enable the institution to make adequate budgetary provisions for the enhanced salary structure.

The Director-General of Press Affairs at the Gombe Government House, Ismaila Misilli, signed the statement conveying the governor's directive. The funds are expected to be reflected in the 2026 supplementary budget. This budget is scheduled to be considered by the Gombe State House of Assembly in September to ensure legal authorization for the expenditure.

Suspension of Previous Strike Plans

This development follows a previous resolution by the union to suspend industrial action. On Friday, August 21, 2026, the union had agreed to halt a planned total and indefinite strike. That earlier decision gave the state government and university management until October 2026 to implement the agreements reached with the union.

At that time, the union sought permission from the National Executive Council to resume suspended strike actions if conditions were not met. The leadership cited a letter from the Gombe State Government confirming the commencement of the new salary scale as a basis for their temporary truce. They also referenced a memorandum of understanding regarding outstanding arrears.

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Current Status and Future Implications

The current rejection signals a breakdown in the trust established during the August negotiations. The union now views the recent payments as inadequate compared to the promises made by the administration. Members are demanding strict adherence to the full terms of the 2025 agreement rather than partial implementations.

The initiation of active non-compliance on November 4, 2026, suggests potential disruptions to academic activities. The union has made it clear that no further extensions or delays will be tolerated. All academic staff must receive their full October salaries before normal operations can resume without protest.