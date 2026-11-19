ASUU President Prof Chris Piwuna demands immediate payment of three-and-a-half months withheld salaries, warning of a crisis in Nigerian universities if the Tinubu government fails to act.

The Academic Staff Union of Universities ( ASUU) has issued a stern demand for the immediate settlement of the remaining three-and-a-half months of withheld salaries owed to its members. In a press release issued on Thursday night in Jos, the union warned that the continued non-payment constitutes an undeserved punishment that threatens to escalate into a broader crisis for the entire Nigerian university system.

Withheld Salaries and Government Response

ASUU President Prof Chris Piwuna signed the statement titled "Why Our Withheld Salaries Must Be Paid Now" to outline the union's position. The demand addresses the financial distress caused by the government's failure to release funds withheld since the 2022 nationwide strike. That strike was triggered by the government's refusal to address issues stemming from the poor implementation and non-renegotiation of the 2009 Federal Government-ASUU Agreement.

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The union highlighted that its members heaved a sigh of relief when President Bola Ahmed Tinubu won the presidential election on May 29, 2023. This optimism was based on the expectation that his administration would release the full amount of seven-and-a-half months' salaries withheld under the previous Buhari-led government. However, the union reported that only arrears of four months have been paid to date.

Broken Promises and Administrative Rebuffs

ASUU recalled that President Tinubu had intervened in the matter before his inauguration. As a candidate, he agreed with the union that the crisis could have been avoided with early action and pledged his commitment to preventing future occurrences. He specifically alluded to the principle of CLEMENCY as a solution to labor disputes involving withheld salaries. Despite these pre-election assurances, the union feels the hope raised by his intervention has been dashed.

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The union stated that its engagement with the President's Chief of Staff, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, earlier in the administration was met with resistance. The Chief of Staff categorically declared that the government was not ready to pay the withheld salaries in full. Consequently, all ASUU's entreaties to have a direct audience with President Tinubu have been rebuffed. The union also noted that the Hon. Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, has continued to echo the Chief of Staff's position on the matter.

Academic Sacrifices and Labor Rights

ASUU argued that non-payment of salaries is an ill wind that blows nobody any good and serves as an undeserved punishment for academics. The union pointed out that under both Presidents Buhari and Tinubu, members' rightful entitlements, including salary shortfalls, third-party deductions, and promotion arrears, were delayed for months and years without compensation for depreciated value. They questioned why the government would criminalize strike action through the slavish enforcement of the No Work, No Pay rule when the government itself initiated the withholding of due payments.

The union emphasized that its members made enormous sacrifices to cover lost academic grounds during the strike period. At huge risks to their health, career progression, and families, ASUU members forfeited their annual and research leaves. They doubled their efforts to regularize the academic calendar and stabilize the public university system. The union stated that if the Tinubu government will not commend Nigerian academics for moderating their demands to guarantee industrial harmony, it should at least release what they are owed.

Future Implications and Executive Council Decision

In a strong declaration of independence and dignity, ASUU asserted that its members are neither beggars, conquered people, nor slaves. As free citizens in a democracy, the union insisted that asking for what is due is not too much. They rejected the "No more ASUU strikes" sloganeering and the strategy of keeping them talking. The statement concluded that as scholars, they know their rights and will continue to demand their dues come rain or shine, noting that no government has ever conquered a people of ideas for too long.

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The union disclosed that its National Executive Council (NEC) met on November 13 and 14, 2026, at the University of Abuja. During this meeting, the council called for the payment of the three-and-a-half months' salaries without further delay. The demand was framed in the spirit of fairness, equity, justice, and respect for the worth of Nigerian academics, signaling that the union remains resolved to press for full compensation.