Kaduna State University Says Academic Activities Continue During Non-Teaching Staff Strike

Kaduna State University management and ASUU confirm academic activities are ongoing despite a 7-day warning strike by non-teaching unions over unpaid arrears and allowance implementation. The Vice-Chancellor urges dialogue as the National Industrial Court schedules a hearing for November 18.

Academic activities at Kaduna State University (KASU) are continuing despite a 7-day warning strike by non-teaching staff unions, the university management and the Academic Staff Union of Universities ( ASUU) have confirmed.

University Management Assures Students

The Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Abdullahi Musa, assured students that teaching and other academic engagements would proceed without interruption. He urged students to attend lectures and participate in all scheduled activities. In a statement issued on Friday, Musa said the labour dispute did not amount to the closure of the institution. He encouraged students to remain calm and focused on their studies.

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He added that the management was taking steps to sustain academic programmes and other essential operations. The strike, which began on Tuesday, was declared by the Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU), the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), and the National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT). The unions are protesting the non-implementation of the 2026 FGN/non-teaching staff agreements, unpaid arrears, a 25 percent pay increase, and minimum-wage adjustments.

The Vice-Chancellor acknowledged the grievances of the affiliate unions, particularly their concerns over the implementation of the 2026 Consolidated Non-Teaching Tools Allowance. He appealed to the unions to embrace dialogue and constructive engagement rather than allow the disagreement to disrupt the university's operations. He urged them to give the Kaduna State Government, through the university management and governing council, an opportunity to address the outstanding issues.

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Musa also appreciated Governor Uba Sani, the visitor to the university, for his interventions towards improving the welfare and working conditions of academic and non-teaching staff. The vice-chancellor said the management remained committed to maintaining industrial harmony, protecting the interests of workers and students, and ensuring that the university's teaching, research and community service responsibilities were not compromised.

ASUU Clarifies It Is Not On Strike

ASUU-KASU, in a separate statement issued on Thursday by its chairman, Abubakar Abdullahi, and secretary, Silas Amos Bakut, clarified that it is not on strike. The union said the clarification became necessary to address and correct misinformation circulating that the university is on strike and that academic activities have been suspended. For the avoidance of doubt, ASUU-KASU is not on strike. Accordingly, all academic activities and official responsibilities of academic staff are expected to continue without interruption, the statement read.

ASUU directed its members to discharge their assigned duties, including teaching, research, project supervision, examination preparation, invigilation, and other legitimate academic functions. All members are expected to remain at their respective duty posts and have unrestricted access to their offices, lecture halls, laboratories, and other university facilities necessary for the performance of their duties.

The union warned that it will not condone any unjustifiable act of dereliction of duty or any deliberate attempt to obstruct the discharge of legitimate academic responsibilities. The union asked its members to promptly document and report any incidents of harassment, intimidation, or obstruction encountered in the course of performing their lawful duties for appropriate action. The union said it remains resolute and committed to protecting the rights, privileges, and legitimate interests of its members.

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Students are encouraged to report any form of harassment, intimidation, or misconduct to the appropriate university authorities. Similarly, any lecturer who, without a legitimate and justifiable reason, fails to discharge his or her assigned academic responsibilities should be reported to the appropriate authorities. ASUU emphasised that all industrial actions, protests, and other forms of engagement must be conducted strictly within the provisions of the law and with due regard for the fundamental rights of other members of the university community.

The exercise of one person's rights must not constitute an infringement on the rights of another, the statement added. Parents and guardians are encouraged to ensure that their wards remain on campus and adequately prepared for the forthcoming examinations. The university takes its examination processes seriously, and students are expected to participate accordingly.

Background To The Staff Dispute

The dispute is part of a prolonged disagreement between the university's non-teaching unions and the Kaduna State Government over the implementation of negotiated agreements and staff welfare benefits. In September, the unions, operating under the Joint Action Committee of SSANU, NASU and NAAT, rejected the government's plan to implement the newly negotiated Federal Government agreement for academic staff alone, arguing that non-teaching workers should also benefit.

The development followed an earlier court order restraining the three unions from embarking on industrial action pending the determination of a suit instituted by the university. On November 8, the National Industrial Court fixed November 18 for the hearing of the case.