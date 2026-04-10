ASURI Declares Indefinite Strike Over 'Unlawful' Retirement of Research Directors at NIMR

The Academic Staff Union of Research Institutions (ASURI) has initiated an immediate and indefinite strike at the National Institute for Medical Research (NIMR) in protest against the retirement of senior research directors. The union alleges the retirements are unlawful and violate existing service conditions. Management defends its actions as implementation of a federal government directive, creating a significant labor dispute that threatens to halt research activities.

The Academic Staff Union of Research Institutions ( ASURI ) has announced the commencement of an immediate and indefinite strike. This decisive action is a direct response to what the union perceives as the unlawful and premature retirement of several senior research directors within the institute.

The union's stance, articulated in a formal notice addressed to the Director General, underscores a fundamental disagreement over the interpretation and application of existing policies concerning the tenure and retirement of academic staff. ASURI has made it unequivocally clear that all activities at the facility will be brought to a standstill, with picket lines set to be established without any further delay. The union also revealed that it has formally initiated a trade dispute process, citing multiple violations of the 2019 Conditions of Service. This escalation highlights the depth of the dissatisfaction and the union's determination to challenge the management's actions.\The formal notice, bearing the signature of ASURI's Secretary-General, Professor Theophilus Ndubuaku, is sharply critical of the management's decision to retire the senior researchers. The union contends that the move, based on an eight-year tenure policy, is both incorrect and unacceptable, particularly given the existing regulations regarding retirement age. The notice explicitly condemned the decision to issue retirement letters to Research/Academic Cadre Directors based on an eight-year tenure policy. Furthermore, it decried what it described as an 'unconscionable plot' to force these highly skilled scientists and their families to vacate their official quarters, thereby potentially rendering them homeless. ASURI characterized this action as a betrayal of the cooperative spirit the union has cultivated to ensure industrial harmony within the institute. The notice also criticized the management for allowing administrative matters to be influenced by the Director of Administration instead of the appropriate academic authorities. It expressed regret that the Internal Management Committee, which should be populated by academic directors, has been rendered inactive, allowing non-academic officers to misadvise the office and undermine the protections afforded to the Research/Academic Cadre.\ASURI's position is resolute, emphasizing that it will not tolerate the illegal termination of its members' careers and livelihoods, particularly in disregard of the 65-year retirement age stipulated by the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF). The union attributes the potential breakdown of industrial harmony solely to the administration's failure to seek necessary clarification from the OHCSF before taking the disputed actions. In response, NIMR's management has defended its actions, stating that it is simply implementing a Federal Government policy as directed by the Head of Civil Service and the Ministry of Health. Speaking on behalf of the management, Media Consultant Sam Eferaro advised the union to direct its concerns to the appropriate authorities, specifically the Head of Civil Service. This response underscores the fundamental disagreement between the two parties: the union is demanding a reversal of the retirements, while management insists it adhered to proper procedures. The strike is poised to have significant ramifications, potentially disrupting critical medical research projects, laboratory activities, and public health studies conducted at the institute. The outcome of this dispute will undoubtedly have a profound impact on the future of research and the livelihoods of numerous researchers





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