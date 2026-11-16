ASUP Strike Disrupts Kenule Beeson Saro-Wiwa Polytechnic in Rivers State

Academic activities at Kenule Beeson Saro-Wiwa Polytechnic are disrupted as ASUP begins a strike. The Rivers State Government faces pressure to implement the Consolidated Academic Tools Allowance for lecturers.

Academic operations at the Kenule Beeson Saro-Wiwa Polytechnic in Bori, Rivers State, have been suspended following the commencement of an industrial strike by the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics. The disruption is driven by the failure of the Rivers State Government to implement agreed-upon financial benefits for academic personnel.

The union chapter announced its participation in the industrial action on Monday, November 16, 2026. This move complies with a directive from the national leadership of ASUP, which ordered academic staff across affected state-owned polytechnics to withdraw their services from duty.

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Enforce CATA and EAA Allowances

Engr. Dr. Bariakawaadoo Bere, the Chairman of the Kenpoly Bori Chapter, signed a press release on Monday explaining the rationale behind the strike. The union's primary objective is to compel the Rivers State Government to implement the Consolidated Academic Tools Allowance and the Earned Academic Allowance for lecturers, instructors, and technologists within the institution.

ASUP recalled that the Federal Government of Nigeria and the union signed a landmark agreement on April 8, 2026. This agreement provided for the implementation of these allowances for academic staff in the polytechnic sector, with effect from January 2026. The federal government approved these allowances as a template for academic staff across polytechnics nationwide.

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While the agreement has been fully implemented for academic staff in federal government-owned institutions, the union noted that state governments were expected to replicate the implementation for academic staff in polytechnics and colleges of technology under their respective proprietorship. The Rivers State Government's refusal to adopt this template has triggered the current labor dispute.

Failed Negotiations With Authorities

The National Leadership of ASUP made concerted efforts to secure compliance from the Rivers State Government through two separate letters dated August 10 and September 21, 2026. These letters were addressed directly to the Governor of Rivers State, appealing for the extension of approved allowances to academic staff at Kenule Beeson Saro-Wiwa Polytechnic.

The union argued that lecturers, instructors, and technologists in state-owned institutions face similar professional responsibilities and working conditions to their counterparts in federal institutions. Despite these appeals, ASUP expressed disappointment at what it described as an abysmally low level of compliance from the state authorities.

Furthermore, the union questioned the unequal treatment of academic staff in the state's tertiary institutions. ASUP pointed out that the Rivers State Government had implemented the Federal Government of Nigeria and Academic Staff Union of Universities agreement for university lecturers in the state, despite both categories of academic workers facing similar economic realities.

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Ultimatum Expiration Triggers Strike

In a further attempt to resolve the disagreement, the National Executive Council of ASUP issued a 15-day ultimatum to the Rivers State Government during its 118th meeting held on October 22, 2026. The union alleged that throughout this ultimatum period, neither the Rivers State Government nor any of its agencies contacted or invited the union's leadership for discussions.

No negotiations were held at the national or state levels to resolve the matter. Following the expiration of the ultimatum without the desired response, the national leadership of ASUP formally notified the Rivers State Governor on Thursday, November 12, 2026, of its decision to embark on industrial action.

The ASUP Kenpoly Bori Chapter declared its full participation in this industrial action, stressing that the decision was a direct compliance with national directives. The strike aims to secure the implementation of the Consolidated Academic Tools Allowance and the Earned Academic Allowance components of the April 8, 2026 agreement.

This development places significant pressure on the Rivers State Government to address the demands of polytechnic academic staff. Authorities are now expected to engage the union towards resolving the disagreement, as academic activities remain halted as of the issuance of the press release on Monday, November 16, 2026.