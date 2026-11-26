Aston Villa manager Unai Emery discusses Galatasaray's collective strength and Victor Osimhen's injury status ahead of their UEFA Champions League match at Rams Park.

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery has publicly recognized the significant value of Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen, even as the Nigerian international remains sidelined due to injury. This assessment comes from statements Emery provided prior to their UEFA Champions League meeting at Rams Park, which Galatasaray ultimately won with a single goal scored by Deniz Gul in the seventy-seventh minute. The Spanish tactician emphasized that while individual talents like Osimhen and Rafael Leao are highly valued, Galatasaray possesses the depth to maintain their competitive edge without them.

Emery Evaluates Galatasaray Team Strength

Emery highlighted that Galatasaray has capable replacements for their star players within their current squad structure. He stated that the Turkish side maintains high quality both collectively and individually, consistently performing at the level expected of them in European competitions. The manager pointed out that for him, the most defining characteristic of the Galatasaray team is their collective competitiveness and the energy they generate in their home stadium.

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Osimhen Injury History and Current Status

Victor Osimhen missed the recent encounter against Aston Villa due to a second injury setback this season. The twenty-seven-year-old had previously been unavailable for matches in September because of a groin problem. He later suffered a left knee injury during Galatasaray's Champions League victory over VfB Stuttgart on November 3. Following medical examinations that detected a loose fragment in the knee, Osimhen underwent arthroscopic surgery on November 7.

Impact on Galatasaray and Nigerian National Team

The latest injury has forced Osimhen to miss five matches in total. These absences include Galatasaray's fixtures against Amed SK and Samsunspor, as well as the match against Aston Villa. Additionally, he missed two Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers for Nigeria against Tanzania. Despite these interruptions to his playing time, the striker has remained a crucial offensive threat for his club throughout the season.

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Osimhen Season Statistics and Performance

Despite the injuries, Osimhen has made a significant contribution to Galatasaray this season. He has scored ten goals and provided three assists in eleven appearances across all competitions. His performance record includes nine goals and three assists in the Turkish Super Lig. He also scored one goal in the Champions League, demonstrating his efficiency when fit.

Match Outcome and Tactical Implications

Galatasaray secured a one-nil victory over Aston Villa in the recent encounter. Deniz Gul scored the decisive goal in the seventy-seventh minute to seal the win for the Turkish club. Emery acknowledged the quality of Galatasaray's attacking options, including the presence of players like Rafael Leao, but insisted that his team's preparations were not centered on the absence of specific individuals. He focused instead on the collective strength and energy of the opponent.