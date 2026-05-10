Association Chairman Confirms Emegakor’s Freedom After Days in Captivity

Dr Princeton Okam confirmed Emegakor’s freedom to journalists in Awka on Sunday after the Association Chairman confirmed Emegakor’s freedom. Emegakor regained freedom after spending days in captivity following his abduction on May 7.

Dr Princeton Okam , Chairman of the association’s Anambra branch, confirmed Emegakor’s freedom to journalists in Awka on Sunday. Emegakor regained freedom after spending days in captivity following his abduction on May 7.

He was reportedly abducted in the evening after attending to a patient at the hospital. The assailants were said to be unidentified men allegedly dressed in security agencies’ uniforms during the operation. Okam said the doctor’s release had changed earlier plans for an industrial action by the association. There will be an Emergency General Meeting to decide on the suspension of the planned action.

Okam thanked everyone who contributed to the rescue efforts and supported the association during the crisis





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