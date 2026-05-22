Assistant Inspector General of Police in Nigeria Warns Against Negligence, Indiscipline, and Unprofessional Conduct in Policing

The AIG Adeniran emphasized the importance of leadership responsibility and supervision, and warned that poor attitude to duty, including lateness, negligence, and absenteeism, would not be tolerated. He also warned against allegations of human rights abuses and misuse of social media platforms.

The Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of Zone 3 Headquarters, Akinwale Kunle Adeniran has warned officers under his command against negligence, indiscipline, and unprofessional conduct, highlighting that discipline, accountability, and commitment remain the foundation of effective policing in Nigeria.

He emphasized the need for professionalism, punctuality, physical fitness, and strict adherence to human rights in the discharge of police duties during a lecture session with personnel in Yola





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