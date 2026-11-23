Four people died and four others were injured in a targeted attack on Senator Ovie Omo-Agege's campaign team in Delta State on Monday.

At least four individuals lost their lives and four others sustained critical injuries during a violent attack targeting the campaign entourage of former Deputy Senate President Ovie Omo-Agege on Monday, November 23, 2026. The incident occurred while the senator was conducting a campaign tour in his political stronghold, raising immediate alarms regarding the safety of political actors ahead of the general elections. Media adviser Sunny Areh confirmed that Omo-Agege himself escaped the coordinated assault unharmed, though the violence inflicted severe casualties on his support staff and security personnel.

The Mechanics of the Campaign Attack

Sunny Areh, serving as the media adviser to Ovie Omo-Agege, provided a harrowing account of the events that unfolded on Monday. The attack involved armed men who opened fire on the senator's entourage at close range. This direct engagement happened precisely while Ovie Omo-Agege was addressing a gathering of supporters who had assembled to welcome him to the community. The proximity of the gunfire suggests a premeditated strategy to eliminate the senator's physical presence among his constituents during a public appearance.

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Witnesses described the scene as chaotic and specifically targeted, noting that the attackers were vocal about their intent throughout the operation. Eyewitnesses reported hearing the assailants shouting slogans specifically demanding the death of Ovie Omo-Agege. These audible declarations served to confirm that the violence was not a random act or a misunderstanding between rival groups, but rather a calculated attempt to assassinate the former senator. The focused nature of the gunfire and the specific verbal threats underscore the targeted intent behind the assault on the campaign team.

Victim Identification and Stakeholder Responses

The confirmed fatalities from the Monday incident include Moses Anaughe and Akima Efemena Umukoro. In addition to the deceased, the injured list comprises Evance Ivwurie, Chuks Erhire, Tobore Agba, and Ayodo Wanogho. All four injured individuals were reported to be in critical condition following the shootings. The Ovie Omo-Agege campaign council has issued an urgent statement demanding that security agencies immediately launch a comprehensive investigation into the incident. They are pressing for the arrest of all persons alleged to have participated in, financed, or directed the attack.

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The political context of this violence is significant, as campaign rallies have frequently become targets for aggression in the lead-up to elections. This pattern of violence has historically resulted in numerous deaths and injuries across various political gatherings. The specific targeting of Ovie Omo-Agege, a prominent figure in Delta State politics, highlights the heightened tensions and security risks inherent in the current electoral cycle. Authorities have not yet released a detailed timeline for the investigation, but the campaign council's demands indicate a push for swift judicial action.

Security Implications and Official Reactions

Bright Edafe, the Police Public Relations Officer for Delta State, has been contacted to provide official commentary on the incident. As of the reporting time on November 23, 2026, no formal press statement had been released by the Delta State Police Command. The lack of immediate official acknowledgment has intensified scrutiny on the security protocols surrounding high-profile political figures in the region. Civil society groups and political observers are closely watching to see if the police will adopt a more rigorous approach to preventing election-related violence.

The attack serves as a stark reminder of the vulnerabilities faced by political campaigns in Nigeria. The failure to secure Ovie Omo-Agege's entourage, despite the presence of supporters, raises questions about the adequacy of current security measures. The campaign team's immediate call for arrests suggests they believe there are identifiable suspects and potential financiers behind the plot. This incident adds to the growing list of electoral violence that threatens the stability of the democratic process, with the election authorities facing pressure to ensure a safer environment for candidates and voters alike.