Asisat Oshoala netted four goals to lead Al Hilal Women to a decisive 9-0 victory over United Eagles in the Saudi Women's Cup Round of 16, securing their quarter-final spot.

Asisat Oshoala delivered a masterclass in front of goal, scoring four times as Al Hilal Women demolished United Eagles with a staggering 9-0 victory. The match took place on Friday during the Round of 16 of the 2026-27 Saudi Women's Cup. This dominant performance officially secures Al Hilal's progression to the quarter-finals of the prestigious competition.

Match Details and Venue Information

The fixture was contested at the Al-Taraji Club Stadium located in Qatif, Saudi Arabia. The scheduled kick-off for the event occurred at 5.30pm Saudi time on Friday. The result marks a significant milestone for the club as they advance deeper into the tournament structure with overwhelming force.

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Oshoala's Dominant Performance Record

Asisat Oshoala, recognized as the six-time African Women's Footballer of the Year, was the undisputed standout performer in this one-sided away fixture. She led the attack with clinical precision, finding the net four distinct times. Her individual brilliance ensured that Al Hilal faced virtually no trouble from their opponents, who are known in Arabic as Ittihad Al-Nusour. This haul underscores her status as one of the most influential players in Saudi Arabian women's football since her arrival at the club.

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Recent Form and Cup History Context

Al Hilal arrives at this stage of the tournament with significant momentum, having previously beaten Neom 4-0 away in the seventh round of the Saudi Women's Premier League. That victory demonstrated their offensive capabilities and now carries directly into the last eight of the cup competition. The team had reached the final of last season's Saudi Women's Cup, where they ultimately finished as runners-up. Oshoala's current scoring form provides fresh confidence as they pursue silverware in the competition once again.

Implications for Quarter-Final Contention

The comprehensive nature of this victory sends a strong message to remaining competitors in the tournament. By clearing the Round of 16 hurdle with such a high scoreline, Al Hilal Women has established themselves as serious title contenders. The performance highlights the depth of their attacking options and the tactical dominance they exhibit in away fixtures against regional opposition.