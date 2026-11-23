Ashoka West Africa empowers religious leaders in Abeokuta to prevent gender-based violence through faith-based strategies and community engagement.

Ashoka West Africa, a non-governmental organization, recently conducted a specialized training program for religious and community leaders in Abeokuta. The initiative aims to bridge the gap between existing legal protections and grassroots efforts to prevent gender-based violence at the primary level. Participants were equipped with practical strategies to educate their congregants about the dangers of domestic abuse and create accessible platforms for counseling and response mechanisms.

Training Focus and Strategic Goals

The guest lecturer, Bar. Bunmi Ekundayo, addressed attendees under the theme Guardians of Faith and Heritage: Mobilizing Community Leadership for Primary GBV Prevention. She emphasized that the training was designed to empower these leaders to take proactive steps toward eradicating gender-based violence within their churches, mosques, and community gatherings. Ekundayo urged participants to transform their religious platforms into safe spaces for open discussions on this critical social issue.

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The lectures placed significant emphasis on the responsibilities of religious and community leaders in preventing gender-based violence. Ekundayo explained that these leaders must learn how to respond effectively to reported cases and utilize their teachings to raise awareness about the menace. She highlighted the importance of counseling congregants on prevention strategies, ensuring that their platforms are used to discuss how to eliminate gender-based violence in the community.

Influence of Traditional and Religious Authorities

Ashoka West Africa stated that this training became imperative because traditional and religious leaders play key roles in addressing domestic violence. Their influence in resolving family disputes, shaping societal values, and promoting moral standards makes them critical actors in conflict resolution. The organization noted that over 80 per cent of personal, marital, and community disputes are referred to these leaders for resolution, highlighting their substantial impact on local justice systems.

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Josphine Nzerem, the regional director of Ashoka West Africa, clarified that the purpose of the training was to engage traditional, religious, and community leaders. The goal was to ensure these leaders could communicate the negative effects of gender-based violence to their congregants. Nzerem stressed the need to create platforms where victims could access counseling and receive appropriate responses to any cases of abuse within their communities.

Prevention Through Equitable Socialization

Nzerem argued that the fight against gender-based violence goes beyond supporting survivors to tackling the menace at its root. She explained that engaging religious and community leaders is essential to establishing a sustainable prevention system. The organization aims to create a society where every abused person can speak out freely without fear of violence or intimidation, starting with how children are raised.

Nzerem pointed out that raising both male and female children to respect one another and embrace shared responsibilities is crucial. She noted that instilling a sense of superiority of one gender over the other often contributes to domestic violence. By nurturing children to foster equity, society can ensure that everyone can do things together without violence, reducing the likelihood of victimization and violation in future relationships.