Asharami Synergy Kenya has begun construction of a 30,000-metric-tonne LPG import, storage and handling terminal on 23.19 acres at the Kenya Petroleum Refineries Limited site in Changamwe, Mombasa, targeting affordable cooking gas for 10 million homes by 2028.

Asharami Synergy Kenya Limited has begun developing a 30,000-metric-tonne common-user liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) import, storage and handling terminal in Changamwe, Mombasa. The facility is scheduled for completion by 2028 and is expected to support access to affordable cooking gas for 10 million homes by that year.

The terminal will occupy 23.19 acres at the Kenya Petroleum Refineries Limited (KPRL) site. It is designed to strengthen LPG supply and support Kenya's LPG Growth Strategy and wider clean-cooking ambitions. The project is expected to take 24 months to complete. Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony, Bayo Sotomi, Country Manager of Asharami Synergy Kenya, said the additional storage would enable larger LPG cargoes, improve vessel discharge efficiency, and help reduce shipment and demurrage costs.

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Asharami Synergy Boosts Economic Growth and Training

He said the 30,000-metric-tonne LPG storage facility is a major economic boost that will accelerate the energy supply chain. It will ensure lower prices for distribution of clean energy in schools and hospitals and restore forests from firewood cutting, he said. According to Sotomi, Asharami will work with the government, regulatory authorities, and local technical institutions to support internships, industrial attachments, and training in LPG handling, engineering, and safety.

He added that the terminal could strengthen Mombasa's role as an LPG gateway for East and Central Africa, serving markets including Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi, South Sudan, and eastern Democratic Republic of Congo. Also speaking, the Principal Secretary for the State Department for Petroleum, Harsama Kello, said the investment will revolutionise the energy sector supply chain.

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Kello said 70 percent of Kenyans are still relying on kerosene, charcoal and firewood, but through the National LPG Growth Strategy Programme, the government will ensure all Kenyans have access to clean energy. He said employment from the project will go to local people in Changamwe, and the investment will lower the cost of gas in households. By 2028 we want to make that a reality in homes.

Officials Emphasize Environmental Compliance and Local Jobs

Launching Asharami LPG is one of the plans to make Kenya self-sufficient in gas supply, Kello said. Tom Mailu, General Manager of Kenya Petroleum Refineries Limited, said the company shall ensure that it complies with environmental requirements. Residents will benefit big in the project that will take 24 months, he said. KPRL Board Chair Lillian Mahiri Zaja said the facility will ensure the company's assets are protected.

The future of the energy sector will be shaped by institutions we build for the country and for the future of our people, Zaja said. EPRA Director General Eng. Edward Kinyua said the multi-billion-shilling facility will spur the economy. We are losing 25,000 lives because of indoor pollution; therefore, this is about saving lives, Kinyua said.

Sahara Invests in Regional LPG Infrastructure and Security

The project supports the government's agenda to move from biomass to LPG. From Nigeria to Côte d'Ivoire, Senegal, Tanzania, and Ghana, Sahara continues to invest in LPG shipping, storage, and distribution infrastructure. This is designed to improve supply reliability and give more households and businesses access to cleaner energy, local economic opportunity, and regional energy security.