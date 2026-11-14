Ashaka Carnival Group Appoints New Media Director for 2026 Cultural Festival

Ashaka Carnival Group restructures leadership, appointing Emmanuel Mogbede as Director of Media to coordinate the December 2026 cultural festival in Delta State.

The Ashaka Carnival Group has officially appointed Mr Emmanuel Mogbede, previously serving as Assistant Editor-in-Chief, to the role of Director of Media. This strategic appointment was announced in Abuja on Saturday by the group's Public Relations Officer, Mr Izuogu Chukwuma. The move follows the formal approval by the Board of Trustees and the adoption of new standing committees and directorates.

Leadership Restructuring and Key Appointments

The organizational overhaul establishes a clear hierarchy aimed at strengthening the socio-cultural organization's operational capacity. Mr Tony Ndanenu, the founder of the group, retains his position as Director-General. Mr Onyeka Iwegbue has been appointed as Deputy Director-General, while Mr Efe Ogbogbo serves as Secretary. These roles are designed to ensure cohesive leadership during the preparation phase.

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Other significant appointments define the administrative backbone of the upcoming event. Mr Martins Ushieagu remains the Director of Finance, supported by Mr Ovie Wanogho as Deputy Director. Mr Victor Ijeaba leads the Director of Entertainment, with Mr Goddy Osakwe as his deputy. Chief Kingsley Omolu heads the Venue Directorate, ensuring logistical readiness for the festival.

Strategic Focus on Cultural Preservation

The Ashaka Carnival is conceived primarily to preserve indigenous languages, traditions, and cultural heritage. Mr Tony Ndanenu expressed deep concern over the gradual extinction of traditional practices due to modernization. He emphasized the critical need for communities to protect their heritage for future generations who might otherwise lose touch with their roots.

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The Director-General stated he is collaborating with like-minded individuals in Ashaka, Ndokwa East Local Government Area of Delta State. Their shared goal is to revive the Ulege dance through a comprehensive cultural carnival. This initiative aims to unite the community by bringing dance groups together under a unified name, expanding on traditions that were previously performed in distinct local groups.

Event Details and Community Impact

The 2026 Ashaka Carnival is scheduled to take place from December 25 to January 2. The event is designed to promote unity, peace, community development, and a positive mindset. It also aims to attract investment and development opportunities to the Delta State region. Security arrangements are being finalized to protect lives and property throughout the festivities.

Mr Ndanenu urged the newly appointed directors and committee members to work collectively with dedication. He described their positions as responsibilities requiring active participation and meaningful contributions to deliver a memorable experience. The program will feature cultural performances, a live band, a novelty football match, and other recreational activities to engage indigenes and visitors.