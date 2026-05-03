Asake’s ‘M$NEY’ Explores Wealth, Gratitude, and Spiritual Growth

Asake’s fourth studio album, ‘M$NEY,’ is a reflective exploration of wealth, gratitude, and the search for deeper meaning beyond material success. The album showcases a mature and diverse sound, blending his signature Afrobeats energy with global influences and spiritual themes.

Asake ’s fourth studio album, ‘ M$NEY ,’ released through EMPIRE and GIRAN Republic, delves beyond the superficiality of wealth, exploring themes of gratitude, growth, peace of mind, and survival.

The album represents a reflective turn for the two-time Grammy-nominated artist, showcasing a more intentional balance between his signature street energy and spirituality. Following the success of ‘Lungu Boy,’ ‘M$NEY’ is spearheaded by singles like ‘Why Love,’ ‘Badman Gangsta’ featuring Tiakola, and ‘Worship’ with DJ Snake. The album’s listening experience in Lagos, held at the Legends Private Terminal, set a tone of calm and intentionality, attended by a host of stars including Young John, Blaqbonez, BNXN, Shoday, and Zlatan.

The 13-track album begins gently, gradually building its rhythm. Tracks like ‘Worship’ seamlessly blend spiritual devotion with vibrant club energy, while ‘Gratitude’ offers a raw and honest reflection on struggle, blessings, and the pressures of success.

‘MCBH’ (Money Can’t Buy Happiness) directly addresses the limitations of wealth, emphasizing the importance of prayer and a stress-free life. ‘Forgiveness’ stands out as a particularly vulnerable moment, with Asake openly acknowledging his flaws and seeking redemption. The album then shifts back to confidence with ‘Oba,’ celebrating success and status, before exploring the complexities of relationships in ‘Why Love’ and embracing a global sound in ‘Badman Gangsta’ with Tiakola.

‘Asambe,’ featuring Kabza De Small, introduces an amapiano influence, while tracks like ‘Rora’ and ‘Amen’ maintain Asake’s signature street voice, interwoven with underlying themes of faith. ‘M$NEY’ signifies a departure from Asake’s earlier single-producer approach, embracing a more diverse and globally-influenced sound. The album demonstrates a maturation in his artistry, marked by increased control, awareness, and honesty. It’s a project that feels less about proving anything and more about understanding the true meaning of his achievements.

Asake, alongside artists like Wizkid, Seyi Vibez, Burna Boy, and Davido, remains one of the most-streamed artists in Nigeria since 2021, according to Spotify. The album is a testament to his continued evolution and his ability to connect with audiences on both a personal and spiritual level, solidifying his position as a leading figure in the Afrobeats scene





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