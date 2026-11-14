As Tinubu and Mbah Move Group Inaugurated for 2027 Campaigns

Minister Nyesom Wike launches As Tinubu and Mbah Move in Enugu, targeting grassroots mobilization for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Governor Dr Peter Mbah ahead of 2027 elections.

Minister Peter Nyesom Wike has officially inaugurated the As Tinubu and Mbah Move political support group in Enugu, establishing a structured grassroots mobilization initiative designed to secure political continuity for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Enugu State Governor Dr Peter Mbah.

Speaking during the inauguration of the group's leadership structures in Enugu on Saturday, Minister Wike outlined the initiative's primary objective as sustaining the administrative achievements of the current federal and state governments. He emphasized that the organization aims to capture support across national, state, local government, ward, and polling unit levels.

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Strategic Mobilization Framework

The As Tinubu and Mbah Move initiative operates on a scientific and technological framework, utilizing digital platforms for recruitment and data verification. Minister Wike announced that Enugu State serves as the pilot location for this model, with plans to extend the structure to other regions in the South-East and across Nigeria following successful implementation in the southeastern state.

The core mechanism involves recruiting twenty registered members for each polling unit within Enugu. With the state containing more than 4,000 polling units, this strategy aims to create a dense and verifiable grassroots network. Membership registration will be conducted through an online portal requiring participants to submit their Permanent Voter Cards and identify the members who introduced them to the group.

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Empowerment and Leadership Goals

While membership in the As Tinubu and Mbah Move group is voluntary, Minister Wike clarified that it offers tangible empowerment opportunities. The organization has established a reward-based system where members who successfully recruit others receive documented contributions that make them eligible for benefits under the group's empowerment programs. This approach is designed to incentivize active participation and loyalty.

Minister Wike donated seventeen boss-level mobilizers to oversee the recruitment drive across the state's seventeen Local Government Areas. He explicitly stated that the initiative is not intended for existing members of the All Progressives Congress but rather to attract new supporters who align with the re-election ambitions of President Tinubu and Governor Mbah.

Administrative Achievements and Economic Ambitions

During the event, Minister Wike highlighted specific developmental milestones achieved under the current administrations to justify the continued political support. He cited the establishment of Smart Green Schools and Type-2 Primary Healthcare Centres across Enugu's political wards as key improvements in education and healthcare infrastructure.

Furthermore, he pointed to significant transformations in road infrastructure and the transportation sector as evidence of effective governance. A notable highlight of the economic progress was the emergence of Enugu Air, which Minister Wike noted is expanding operations beyond Nigeria and preparing to commence routes to London, signaling the state's growing economic ambitions.

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Future Political Landscape

Minister Wike described Enugu State Governor Dr Peter Mbah as a national political leader, noting that his role as the South-East coordinator of the presidential campaign council for President Tinubu informed his inclusion in the group's name. Governor Mbah serves as the grand patron of the organization and is scheduled to formally inaugurate and launch its broader activities.

The initiative is designed to remain active beyond the 2027 elections, focusing on long-term human capacity development and leadership mentoring. Minister Wike argued that political alignment should be driven by the protection of the Igbo people's political and economic interests rather than mere sentiments, urging citizens to make judgments based on potential benefits and developmental outcomes.