Arteta Insists Arsenal Still Believe in Premier League Title Pursuit

Despite surrendering the top spot to Manchester City, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta remains confident his team can win the Premier League, emphasizing belief, clarity, and the return of key players.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta remains steadfast in his belief that his team can still secure the Premier League title, despite recently relinquishing their top position to Manchester City .

The shift in leadership followed City’s narrow 1-0 victory over Burnley on Wednesday, placing them ahead of Arsenal on goal difference. However, Arteta’s squad has a crucial opportunity to reclaim the lead this Saturday when they face Newcastle United at the Emirates Stadium. A win or even a draw would be sufficient to restore Arsenal to the summit of the league table.

The Gunners were once considered overwhelming favorites to end their two-decade title drought, having established a commanding nine-point advantage over City just weeks ago. This echoes previous seasons, 2023 and 2024, where Arsenal faltered in the final stretch, allowing City to overtake them and claim the championship. Despite this history and the recent setback of a 2-1 defeat against City last Sunday, Arteta is resolute in his team’s ability to recover and maintain their title aspirations.

He emphasized the team’s unwavering energy, heightened belief, and clear understanding of the task ahead. With only five league games remaining, Arteta is urging his players to give their all, starting with the Newcastle match. He also highlighted the team’s involvement in two major competitions, the Premier League and the Champions League, expressing excitement about the opportunities that lie ahead. Arteta stated that if offered this position at the start of the season, the team would have gladly accepted it.

Adding to the positive outlook, Arsenal is expected to welcome back key players Bukayo Saka and Riccardo Calafiori from injury for the Newcastle clash. Saka, a dynamic England winger, has been sidelined for the past five matches due to an Achilles problem, while Italy defender Calafiori has missed three games with a knock. Their return will significantly bolster Arteta’s squad depth and tactical options.

Meanwhile, Manchester City appears to be peaking at the ideal moment, having secured their first league leadership since August 2025. However, Arsenal has a favorable schedule, with two league matches scheduled before City’s next top-flight fixture, as City is occupied with an FA Cup semi-final against Southampton.

Arteta draws upon his own experience of winning a league title by the narrowest of margins, recalling his time with Rangers in 2003 where he scored a decisive penalty in the final seconds to secure the Scottish Premiership on goal difference. He described the feeling as one of the best of his career, emphasizing the importance of giving everything to achieve success. He reiterated the need for complete commitment and determination to make their title ambitions a reality.

The upcoming matches represent a critical juncture for Arsenal, demanding resilience, focus, and a relentless pursuit of victory





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