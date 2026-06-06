Arsenal Target PSG Teenager Emmanuel Mbemba for Free Transfer

Arsenal are in advanced talks to sign promising PSG defender Emmanuel Mbemba on a free transfer this summer, with plans for a loan spell to secure a work permit.

Arsenal have made an approach to sign PSG defender Emmanuel Mbemba on a free transfer this summer. The 18-year-old has been offered a new contract by Paris Saint-Germain, but is understood to be open to a move to the Premier League champions, with training compensation expected to be just over £150,000 when his deal expires at the end of June.

Arsenal have outlined their development plan for the France youth international, highlighting the progression of William Saliba, who benefited from a loan spell at Marseille before becoming a key first-team player. As reported by BBC Sport on Saturday, Mbemba reportedly favours a move to Arsenal F.C. , impressed by the club's stability and success under manager Mikel Arteta.

The Gunners are said to be planning a European loan for the defender until January 2027 to help him secure a work permit before moving to England. Although primarily a centre-back, Arsenal view Mbemba as a long-term option at left-back. Mbemba recently captained PSG's under-19 side to French Youth Cup success at the Stade de France and is regarded as one of the club's brightest young defensive prospects





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