Manchester City will formally ask PGMOL for a full explanation of key refereeing and VAR decisions in their 2-2 draw at Arsenal, where late controversies kept Arsenal six points clear.

Manchester City will write formally to Professional Game Match Officials Limited on Monday to request a full explanation of the key decisions in their 2-2 Premier League draw at Arsenal.

The club said it was very disappointed with a number of decisions made by the officials during Sunday's match at the Emirates Stadium. City said its concerns covered both the on-field decision-making processes and the application of VAR. It added that it expected a detailed response.

Also read Arsenal Draw 2-2 With Manchester City as Late Penalty Appeal Denied

We will continue to represent and defend the interests of the Club, our players and our supporters, City said in a statement on X. The result keeps Arsenal six points clear of second-placed City after 12 matches. City are now without a win in five consecutive Premier League games, a run stretching back to October 17.

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Haaland Opens Scoring For City

City had taken the lead after half an hour when Erling Haaland placed a right-footed effort into the bottom corner after a brilliant run from Josko Gvardiol. Gvardiol surged into the Arsenal area, nutmegged Jurrien Timber, and picked out Haaland 12 yards from goal. Arsenal responded in the 40th minute. Christos Tzolis crossed to the far post, Mikel Merino headed the ball back into the six-yard box, and Kai Havertz thumped a diving header past Gianluigi Donnarumma.

It was Havertz's third successive goal for Arsenal against City, adding to his Champions League final winner for Chelsea in 2021. City regained the lead three minutes into the second half. Moroccan teenager Ayyoub Bouaddi raced down the left flank and slipped a pass to Enzo Fernandez, who flicked an instinctive finish past David Raya from close range. Arsenal pushed for an equaliser.

Viktor Gyokeres missed two headers that failed to hit the target and was inches away when another header cannoned back off the post. City were forced to defend desperately in the closing stages. Donnarumma made a brilliant tip-over to stop Bruno Guimaraes's deflected shot from looping in. In the 83rd minute, Arsenal won a corner.

Controversial Goal Stands For Arsenal

Donnarumma made a complete hash of catching Eberechi Eze's delivery. Timber prodded the ball in with his hip despite City's appeals for handball and a foul on the goalkeeper. After a VAR review by Darren England, referee John Brooks pointed to the centre of the pitch and the goal stood. City were also angry that Timber was still on the pitch to equalise.

Earlier in the first half, Timber escaped a red card after VAR ruled he did not pull Jeremy Doku's hair, despite the City winger's furious claim. Maresca was incandescent on the touchline. Premier League guidance on hair-pulling was changed in the summer, now requiring excessive force and/or brutality to justify a dismissal. With tempers fraying, Fernandez was booked after one foul too many for referee John Brooks's liking.

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In an incredible climax, City could still have won it in the final seconds. Gvardiol's header was blocked by Gyokeres' hands in the box and City appealed for a stone-wall penalty. Darren England reviewed the incident and decided Gyokeres' hands were in a natural position. John Brooks waved play on, to the dismay of Manchester City players and fans and to the delight of the Arsenal supporters.

City Extend Winless Streak

It was a bitter blow for City, who had fought hard to end their winless streak. The drama started before a ball had even been kicked when City boss Enzo Maresca dropped France playmaker Rayan Cherki, admitting he did not like the way he was working in the last few days.

Between the thunderous tackles and relentless pressing that scarred the first half, the match was a pulsating clash that showed what the Premier League will be missing if this was to be the last meeting between the clubs as title rivals. Arsenal remain top of the league, six points ahead of Manchester City. The title fight is still something of a phony war given City's pending financial appeal. City came into the game seeking their first win since October 17.

Instead, they extended their winless run to five Premier League matches. The draw leaves City still awaiting the outcome of their appeal against a guilty verdict over breaches of Premier League financial rules. A massive points deduction is likely if they lose that appeal. City's decision to formally approach PGMOL is expected to bring further attention to the refereeing decisions that shaped the contest.

The match had goals, chaos and controversy, with VAR decisions at the centre of the storm. City felt aggrieved by the decisions of the VAR in their bid to end their winless streak, while Arsenal celebrated a hard-fought point that keeps them at the summit.