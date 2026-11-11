Arsenal Set £60 Million Threshold for Martin Zubimendi Sale

Arsenal are demanding at least £60 million for midfielder Martin Zubimendi ahead of the January window, following limited opportunities under Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal have made it clear that any bid for Spanish midfielder Martin Zubimendi must reach at least £60 million before the January transfer window opens. The landmark figure reflects the club's investment in the 24‑year‑old, who cost them the same sum just over a year and a half ago.

Core Details of the Valuation

The Gunners have reportedly told Chelsea and other clubs of their £60 million threshold, stating that any offer below that figure would be rejected. It is understood that Arsenal are open to a sale, but only if the financial return matches the price paid when Zubimendi joined for a sizeable fee in 2022.

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Managerial Decision and Squad Dynamics

Under manager Mikel Arteta, Zubimendi has struggled to cement a regular spot. Arteta has favoured a midfield partnership of Bruno Guimaraes and Declan Rice, with Myles Lewis‑Skelly also in the mix. The Spaniard's early promise gave way to limited starts as competition for places rose, leaving him with a reduced role in the squad.

Stakeholder Interests and Market Competition

Chelsea are among the clubs keen on acquiring the player, but Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Real Sociedad are also monitoring the situation. Each club's willingness to meet Arsenal's valuation will determine whether a deal materialises. Arsenal have been clear that they are unwilling to accept a significant financial loss, citing the £60 million outlay made on the player.

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Implications for Arsenal's January Strategy

Arsenal's plan to strengthen their attack in January may depend on funds raised through sales. Zubimendi is one of the key players the club may consider letting go, as the Gunners look to balance squad depth with financial stability. The club's transfer targets for the winter window will therefore be influenced by whether any offer satisfies the £60 million demand.

Future Outlook for the Player and Clubs

As the January window approaches, the possibility of a move hinges on bidding clubs' readiness to meet Arsenal's valuation. If a bid is accepted, Zubimendi would move on from the north London club ahead of the new season's start. Should no club meet the price, Arsenal will likely keep the player on a role as a squad option.