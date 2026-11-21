Arsenal await MRI results for goalkeeper David Raya, who suffered a shoulder injury against Newcastle United during their 2-2 Premier League draw. Kepa Arrizabalaga stands ready as cover.

Arsenal are currently awaiting the results of an MRI scan to determine the severity of goalkeeper David Raya's shoulder injury. The incident occurred during Saturday's 2-2 Premier League draw against Newcastle United. The 31-year-old was forced off the pitch in the 70th minute. He appeared to hurt his shoulder following a challenge involving Newcastle forward William Osula.

Mikel Arteta Confirms Injury Assessment Protocol

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta confirmed that Raya would undergo further assessment to establish the extent of the damage. The club stated that a scan is expected to take place tomorrow. Arteta provided context regarding the uncertainty of the situation at the post-match press conference. He noted that the goalkeeper's early exit was an unfortunate development for the team.

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Manager Speaks on Uncertainty of Injury Extent

Arteta admitted he did not know the exact nature of the injury at that moment. He stated that the medical team would need to wait for the scan results to understand what exactly had occurred. The manager emphasized that they had to wait until the next day for definitive information. This cautious approach ensures the club makes informed decisions about Raya's availability for future fixtures.

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Defensive Record Highlights Raya's Tactical Importance

Raya's potential absence represents a significant concern for Arsenal's squad depth. The Spanish goalkeeper has been instrumental in maintaining the Gunners' impressive defensive record this season. His contributions extend beyond shot-stopping to include organizational stability in the penalty area. The team has conceded just seven goals in the Premier League this season.

Goalkeeper Options Identified for Immediate Cover

With Raya potentially sidelined, Kepa Arrizabalaga is expected to provide cover if the first-choice keeper is unavailable. Arteta also has Illan Meslier as another option within the squad. The availability of these experienced professionals helps mitigate the risk of an open goal situation. The coaching staff will likely monitor Raya's progress closely over the coming days.