Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya bids farewell to Karl Hein after transfer to Werder Bremen

Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya has conveyed a heartfelt farewell message to Karl Hein following the confirmation of his transfer from Arsenal to Werder Bremen. The Estonia international spent the 2025/26 season on loan at the Bundesliga club and will now join them on a permanent basis, as announced on Saturday.

Arsenal goalkeeper, David Raya has conveyed a heartfelt farewell message to Karl Hein following the confirmation of his transfer from Arsenal to Werder Bremen . The Estonia international spent the 2025/26 season on loan at the Bundesliga club and will now join them on a permanent basis , as announced on Saturday.

Hein shared an emotional message on Instagram, to which Raya responded with a heartfelt message. Hein reflected on his time at Arsenal and the significant role it played in his development. Bremen disclosed that Hein will be joining as their new No.1, with Mio Backhaus set to transfer to Freiburg. Arsenal statement said that Hein will finalize a permanent move to Werder Bremen in July 2026





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Arsenal David Raya Karl Hein Werder Bremen Estonia International Loan Permanent Basis First-Team Debut Memories Friendships Connections Premier League Title Bremen Mio Backhaus Freiburg Karl Hein David Raya Karl Hein Werder Bremen Estonia International Loan Permanent Basis First-Team Debut Memories Friendships Connections Premier League Title Bremen Mio Backhaus Freiburg

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