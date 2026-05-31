Arsenal Fans Celebrate Premier League Title Triumph, Violence in France

Arsenal fans put aside their pain of missing out on European glory to celebrate their first Premier League title since 2004 with a parade in London. Meanwhile, scenes of violence were reported in France following PSG's Champions League victory over Arsenal.

Tens of thousands of Arsenal fans celebrated their Premier League title triumph with a parade in London, while scenes of violence were reported in France following PSG's Champions League victory over Arsenal .

Some fans climbed trees, roofs, and traffic lights to catch a glimpse of Mikel Arteta's side. Meanwhile, a Nigerian living in Nigeria or diaspora can earn about ₦17- ₦25Million by acquiring premium domains for as low as $2500. Follow The Punch Newspaper on WhatsApp for real-time updates and exclusive content





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