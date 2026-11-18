HFM, an official partner of Arsenal FC, brought the Premier League Trophy to Lagos, drawing thousands of fans to the Landmark Events Centre in Victoria Island. The Africa Trophy Tour continues in Nairobi on November 19 and Cape Town on November 21.

HFM, an official partner of Arsenal FC, brought the Premier League Trophy to Lagos on Tuesday, opening its Africa Trophy Tour at the Landmark Events Centre in Victoria Island.

Thousands of Arsenal supporters and other football fans attended, posing for photographs with the trophy. The event gave Arsenal fans the chance to celebrate a title the North London club waited more than 22 years to win. Attendees also took part in football activations, games and live entertainment as chants, drums and Afrobeats filled the venue in Arsenal red and white.

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HFM Aims To Strengthen Fan Connection Through Tour

HF Markets Nigeria Limited Managing Director Opeoluwa Abiola said the tour was aimed at giving fans a closer connection to the game. The passion for football here in Nigeria is incredible, and seeing so many Arsenal supporters and football fans come together in Lagos has been truly special, Abiola said. Through our partnership with Arsenal FC, we want to go beyond traditional sponsorship and create experiences that bring fans closer to the game they love, he said.

Lagos has been a fantastic start to our Africa Trophy Tour, and we are proud to share this moment with the local football community. According to Abiola, the trophy tour is meant to bring Arsenal closer to fans across Africa. More than a trophy showcase, the Lagos event marked an important milestone in the HFM partnership with Arsenal FC, reflecting a shared passion for excellence, connection and memorable experiences, he said.

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Abiola said the Trophy Tour 2026 will continue to strengthen HFM connections with African communities, creating opportunities for fans to engage with the club history and celebrate their passion for football. With Lagos setting the stage, the excitement now continues across the continent, he said. The next stop is Nairobi on November 19 and Cape Town on November 21, where even more football fans will have the opportunity to experience the Premier League Trophy up close.

Trophy Tour Stops Include Nairobi And Cape Town

From Lagos to Nairobi and Cape Town, HFM is bringing the celebration closer to the fans, one city at a time, Abiola said. He noted that HFM provides an unparalleled trading experience. Football is something that brings people together, he said. The trophy tour is a celebration of commitment, excellence and resilience, bringing the passion to the people, Arsenal fans who waited for 22 years for the trophy.

Today we are celebrating football, Abiola said. At HFM, we love the community we serve. In our business, we always look out for the people interest. Asked why no Arsenal FC player accompanied the trophy to Lagos, Abiola said the players could not travel because the season is ongoing.

Hopefully, Arsenal will win the trophy again this season, and we will bring the players down to Lagos next year, he said. He also said a player had been expected to be part of the trophy tour, but due to a tight schedule, he could not make it to Lagos. The Lagos event still drew thousands of supporters who celebrated with the trophy and took part in the fan activities.

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Tour Designed To Connect Fans Across Africa

The Africa Trophy Tour is organised by HFM as part of its partnership with Arsenal FC. The tour is designed to give fans in different African cities the chance to see the Premier League Trophy and take part in football-themed experiences. After Lagos, the tour will move to Nairobi on November 19 and then to Cape Town on November 21.

HFM said the tour reflects its commitment to connecting with African communities and celebrating the passion for football across the continent.