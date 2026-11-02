Arsenal beat Liverpool 1-0 at Anfield to end 14-year wait and go top

Arsenal won at Anfield for the first time in 14 years, beating Liverpool 1-0 through Kai Havertz's early goal to move three points clear at the top of the Premier League.

Arsenal ended their 14-year wait for a Premier League win at Anfield on Sunday evening, beating Liverpool 1-0 through Kai Havertz's 16th-minute goal. The victory moved the Gunners back to the top of the table, three points clear of Manchester City.

Havertz converted Declan Rice's precise low cross for his third goal of the season, making amends after wasting chances in Arsenal's midweek League Cup exit to fourth-tier Fleetwood. Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta had been stinging in his criticism of that performance, but got the response he wanted. Liverpool responded with a blistering 30-minute spell after conceding. All three of their £100 million-plus forwards started together, and the relationship between Alexander Isak, Florian Wirtz and Bradley Barcola showed signs of flourishing.

Also read PREVIEW: Arsenal chase first Anfield league win since 2012

Liverpool Penalty Appeal Rejected at Anfield

Isak did Arsenal a favour by staying on his feet when pulled back by Jurrien Timber as he failed to connect with a wicked delivery from Barcola. Liverpool had a penalty appeal dismissed when Cody Gakpo went down in the box, with referee Andy Madley unmoved after a VAR review. Wirtz curled a free-kick onto the crossbar from a narrow angle, while Alexis Mac Allister should have buried a header but found the stand behind David Raya's goal.

Bruno Guimaraes pulled a shot just wide for Arsenal, and Timber inadvertently blocked Noni Madueke's ball across goal with Havertz waiting to finish. Liverpool's biggest undoing was a lack of composure in front of goal, as they failed to register a shot on target for the entire match. Alisson Becker produced a stunning save to turn behind Christos Tzolis's shot that was arrowing into the bottom corner, keeping Liverpool in the game.

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Arsenal Win First Premier League Title at Anfield

Half-time allowed Arsenal to reset and take the wind out of Liverpool's sails as the hosts tired in the second period. Arsenal rode out the closing stages to register another clean sheet and an eighth win in nine league games. Arteta was extremely proud after the final whistle. He said: It has been 14 years since Arsenal won at Anfield, and that is a long time, so I am sure we made everybody attached to the club extremely proud today.

Not only for the victory but for the way we have done it, the spirit we have shown. He added: Especially considering what happened four days ago when you lose and go out of the cup against a team you are supposed to beat. That is the magical part of this game. It can take you to really bad places but four days later you have the opportunity to do something really historic and we have done it.

Arteta also said: You have to go through that coping with the Anfield atmosphere, otherwise you do not win. We have had previous like that in the past and had not sustained it. He felt his side managed the difficult environment much better today than in the past. Arsenal now have 24 points after nine matches, while Manchester City have 21 points after nine rounds.

Liverpool Face Long Road Back In Title Race

Liverpool are fifth with 15 points, nine points adrift of the leaders and already facing a mountain to climb to get back in the title race. The defeat was Liverpool's second home loss of the season and just the second defeat in 14 games since Andoni Iraola arrived from Bournemouth. Iraola's men put the loss behind them heading into the Champions League week. Manchester City's loss to Brighton at the Etihad on Saturday helped Arsenal return to the summit.

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With City expected to be hit with a severe points penalty unless they can overturn a guilty verdict on over 100 charges of breaking Premier League rules, Arsenal dealt a huge blow to their most likely rivals for the title.