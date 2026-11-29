Arsenal came from behind twice to draw 2-2 with Manchester City at the Emirates Stadium, while Liverpool were held 1-1 at Everton and Newcastle won 1-0 at Brighton.

Arsenal twice came from behind to salvage a controversial 2-2 draw at home to Manchester City in a clash between the Premier League's top two on Sunday.

Victory would have opened up a nine-point lead at the top of the table for Arsenal, but the Gunners were grateful for a draw after City were denied a penalty deep into stoppage time at the Emirates Stadium. Viktor Gyokeres's arms were up as he blocked Josko Gvardiol's goalbound header, but a VAR review deemed the Swede's hands were in a natural position. The officials ruled Gyokeres' erring hand was in a natural position after a lengthy VAR check.

Also read Arsenal Vs Man City: Title Race On The Line At Emirates

Man City Financial Troubles And VAR Controversy

City were left fuming that VAR did not instruct an on-field review for handball. City are now five Premier League games without a win as their challenge to Arsenal has faded in the wake of a guilty verdict against the club for widespread flouting of financial rules. A severe points deduction or even relegation from the English top-flight is expected unless City can overturn that verdict on appeal.

Enzo Maresca's men showed little sign of a side distracted by that off-field turmoil as they threatened to inflict a first home league defeat of the season on Arsenal. Erling Haaland led City's attack alongside Jeremy Doku and Iliman Ndiaye on the wings. Haaland's composed finish ended his three-game goal drought at club level on 34 minutes. He collected Gvardiol's pass and slotted it past David Raya into the bottom corner for 1-0.

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The lead lasted only six minutes as Kai Havertz restored parity for Arsenal with a flying header from Mikel Merino's headed cut-back for 1-1 at the break. City retook the lead as two of their major new signings combined to great effect. Ayyoub Bouaddi drove through the heart of the Arsenal midfield before feeding Enzo Fernandez to prod past David Raya three minutes after the restart.

But Maresca's decision to sit on City's advantage proved costly when Gianluigi Donnarumma flapped at a corner and Jurrien Timber bundled the ball in at the back post for 2-2. Arsenal sent on Viktor Gyokeres, but the Swedish striker was denied by the post and missed a sitter before Timber equalised. A lengthy VAR check confirmed the goal and dismissed a foul on goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma in the build-up.

The Dutch international's touch was checked and cleared for handball, but there was a much more contentious call to come. Both sides settled for a share of the spoils, with the draw ensuring Man City remain winless in five matches, while Arsenal are held for a second league match in a row. Arsenal maintained their six-point lead at the top, ahead of second-placed Man City who are on 23 points.

Liverpool And Everton Draw In Merseyside Derby

In the Merseyside derby at the Hill Dickinson stadium, Liverpool and Everton shared the points. Dominik Szoboszlai put the Reds ahead, but Jeremie Frimpong's own goal restored parity. Liverpool remain seven points off the top in fourth after an unconvincing display, failing to build on the perfect start as poor finishing and Frimpong's own goal cost them a fifth win in six league games. Overall, the game hasn't been a brilliant game from either team.

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Most derbies are like this, said Iraola. We still had good situations to score and the finishing hasn't been sharp enough. Frimpong should have had an assist to make amends when Alexander Isak stabbed wide his teasing delivery before half-time. But an Everton side that conceded four to Brentford on Monday were largely untroubled in the second half despite Liverpool's dominance of possession.

Brighton Loss And Tottenham Victory In League

Brighton slipped to third after a 1-0 defeat to Newcastle. Harvey Barnes scored the only goal from the penalty spot early on to end the Seagulls' unbeaten home record. Newcastle claimed a first win in three matches, while Brighton suffered consecutive defeats. James Maddison scored twice as Tottenham maintained their upward trajectory with a 2-0 win at 10-man Sunderland.

An early Thomas Meunier red card cost the Black Cats, who remain in the relegation zone. Maddison stroked home from Andy Robertson's cross and then scored directly from a corner to secure Spurs' fifth win in six games as they climbed to eighth. Hull rescued Manchester United from ending the weekend bottom of the table by winning 3-2 at Crystal Palace.

Hull Save Manchester United And Bournemouth Win

Oli McBurnie, Sorba Thomas and Regan Slater were on target for the Tigers, who are enjoying a remarkable return to the English top flight after a decade in the lower divisions. Despite late consolation goals from Jorgen Strand Larsen and Adam Wharton, Palace remain rooted to the foot of the table. Bournemouth extended their remarkable winning run in all competitions to 11 games with a 2-1 victory at Fulham.