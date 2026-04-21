Arrest of Abuja Shop Owner Over Bread Review Sparks Public Safety Debate

The detention and subsequent release of a shop owner who criticized a bread brand's shelf life has triggered a national conversation on consumer rights and food safety regulations in Nigeria.

The detention of an Abuja-based shop owner, Love Dooshima, has ignited a fierce debate concerning consumer rights , the limits of online reviews, and the intersection of corporate power with law enforcement in Nigeria . Ms. Dooshima, who runs a business in the capital, was taken into custody by police officers at the Zone 7 Police Headquarters on Monday, April 20, 2026.

Her detention followed a formal complaint filed by Bon Bread, a local baking enterprise, after she posted a video online claiming that a loaf of their product had remained fresh on her shelf for an astonishing two months. The incident triggered immediate alarm among civil society activists, leading to the involvement of human rights lawyer Inibehe Effiong. Following an intervention by the Inspector General of Police, Tunji Disu, Ms. Dooshima was released in the early hours of Tuesday, April 21, 2026. While she is currently free, the situation has raised significant questions regarding the use of the police to settle civil disputes arising from consumer feedback. The scientific implications of Ms. Dooshima’s claims have drawn scrutiny from food safety experts, who argue that the timeline presented is physiologically impossible under normal manufacturing conditions. Professor Christine Ikpeme, a food science expert at the University of Calabar, provided critical insight into the industry standards for bread production. According to Professor Ikpeme, bread is a perishable commodity with a limited shelf life. Even when utilizing industry-standard, government-approved preservatives such as calcium propionate and sodium benzoate, high-quality bread is generally intended to stay fresh for a maximum of two to three weeks. Claims of bread maintaining its freshness for two months suggest either an extreme misuse of chemical additives or the inclusion of substances that may not be authorized for human consumption under food safety guidelines. Professor Ikpeme emphasized that while approved preservatives are necessary to inhibit microbial growth, they are not designed to grant products such extended longevity, and exceeding safety thresholds could potentially lead to long-term health complications for the consuming public. In the wake of the public outcry, the management of Bon Bread has mounted a vigorous defense of its operations, citing the potential for irreparable harm to their brand reputation. Maria Umeagwukadilo, the Chief Executive Officer of the bakery, issued a public statement asserting that the company has operated with integrity for nearly two decades. She highlighted that their production processes are transparent, with all ingredients clearly listed on their packaging to ensure consumer awareness. While acknowledging that the company values freedom of speech, she maintained that the viral claims made by Ms. Dooshima were inaccurate and damaging to a business built on trust. As the situation unfolds, the incident serves as a stark reminder of the volatile relationship between social media influencers, consumer protection, and corporate accountability. Regulatory bodies are now under pressure to conduct thorough inspections of local bread brands to verify compliance with safety standards and restore public confidence in the food supply chain. This case continues to prompt wider discussions about how Nigerian authorities handle cases where corporate interests clash with the burgeoning culture of online product reviews and citizen journalism





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Nigeria Consumer Rights Food Safety Police Detention Bon Bread

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