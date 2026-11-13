Tolu Arokodare scored twice off the bench as Nigeria beat Tanzania 3-1 in Uyo to move second in Group L with six points. Nigeria face Tanzania again on Tuesday in Zanzibar.

Tolu Arokodare came off the bench to score twice as Nigeria revived their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign with a 3-1 win over Tanzania on Friday.

The match was played at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo. The result lifts Nigeria to second in Group L with six points, one behind leaders Guinea-Bissau who have seven. Madagascar are third with two points, while Tanzania are bottom with one. Tanzania have already qualified automatically as co-hosts, leaving Nigeria, Guinea-Bissau and Madagascar to contest the group's remaining ticket.

Also read Arokodare Brace Gives Nigeria 3-1 Win Over Tanzania in AFCON Qualifier

Nigeria Take Early Lead Before Tanzania Level

Alhassan Yusuf put the hosts ahead in the second minute, finishing a move that began with Akor Adams winning possession and Ademola Lookman setting up the midfielder. It was an early reward for Eric Chelle's men after their disappointing 3-0 defeat to Guinea-Bissau. Tanzania grew into the game and levelled in the 32nd minute when Novatus Miroshi dispossessed captain Wilfred Ndidi and set up Alphonce Msanga to score. It was the visitors' first shot on target despite creating few chances.

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Nigeria suffered another blow before the break when Lookman went down with a suspected hamstring injury and was replaced by Moses Simon. The Super Eagles went into the break tied with the Taifa Stars. Head coach Eric Chelle changed the game at half-time by bringing on Arokodare and Moses Usor for Tochukwu Nnadi and Yusuf. The substitutions proved decisive as Arokodare made an immediate impact.

Arokodare Scored Brace To Restore Nigeria Lead

The Ajax striker restored the lead in the 52nd minute, flicking in after Usor found Ndidi, who cut the ball back. Arokodare completed his brace minutes later, taking Usor's pass and firing through the goalkeeper's legs. Arokodare has now scored eight goals in his last six appearances for club and country, finding the net against Atalanta, Sparta Rotterdam, AZ Alkmaar, FC Midtjylland and Twente before his brace against Tanzania.

His recent scoring exploits have strengthened his case for a more prominent role in Chelle's attacking plans. Adams and Usor both went close to adding a fourth, while Arokodare was denied a hat-trick by goalkeeper Aishi Manula. Stanley Nwabali also made a stop to deny substitute Shekhani Khamis late on. Benjamin Fredrick was stretchered off with an injury, giving Chelle another concern.

Nigeria Focus On Return Fixture Against Tanzania

Nigeria's attacking changes also added a new threat, with the substitute combination contributing to the team's improved second-half display. The win was a timely boost after Nigeria's earlier 3-0 defeat to Guinea-Bissau, who still lead the group. The Super Eagles will now turn their attention to the return fixture against Tanzania. The two teams meet again on Tuesday, November 17, at the Amaan Stadium in Zanzibar, with kick-off at 2pm Nigerian time.

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Nigeria will hope to build on this victory as they chase the group's remaining ticket.