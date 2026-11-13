Arokodare Brace Gives Nigeria 3-1 Win Over Tanzania in AFCON Qualifier

Substitute Tolu Arokodare scored twice in the second half as Nigeria beat Tanzania 3-1 in Uyo to revive their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign. The win lifts the Super Eagles to six points in Group L, one behind leaders Guinea-Bissau.

Substitute Tolu Arokodare scored twice in the second half as Nigeria defeated Tanzania 3-1 in their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying encounter at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo on Friday.

The result revived Nigeria's Group L campaign after their September defeat to Guinea-Bissau and lifted the Super Eagles to six points in the group. Alhassan Yusuf opened the scoring for the hosts in the second minute, finishing a move assisted by Ademola Lookman to give Nigeria an early advantage. Tanzania responded in the 32nd minute through Alphonce Msanga, who converted an assist from N. Miroshi to restore parity and silence the home crowd.

Also read Super Eagles defeat Tanzania 3-1 to ease AFCON qualifying pressure

Arokodare Brings Nigeria Back

Both sides created opportunities before the break, but neither could find another goal, with the referee adding five minutes at the end of the first half. Nigeria made two changes at the interval, introducing Arokodare for Tochukwu Nnadi and Moses Usor for goalscorer Yusuf. The substitutions proved decisive as Arokodare restored Nigeria's lead in the 52nd minute, converting a pass from captain Wilfred Ndidi.

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The forward struck again in the 60th minute, this time finishing a move created by fellow substitute Usor to put the Super Eagles 3-1 ahead. Arokodare's quick-fire double, scored in the space of eight minutes, proved decisive as the Super Eagles held on to claim all three points. Tanzania made several changes in an attempt to reduce the deficit, including a triple substitution in the 66th minute, but Nigeria maintained their advantage.

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru replaced Akor Adams in the 78th minute, while Semi Ajayi came on for Ola Aina in stoppage time as the hosts managed the closing stages. Nigeria recorded 65 per cent possession and seven shots on target from 13 attempts, compared with Tanzania's two shots on target from eight attempts. The victory takes Nigeria to six points in Group L, one behind leaders Guinea-Bissau, who have seven points.

Nigeria Group L Standings Update

Madagascar occupy third place with two points, while Tanzania are fourth with one point. Tanzania, however, have already secured qualification for the 2027 AFCON as co-hosts alongside Kenya and Uganda, but are continuing to participate in the qualifying campaign. Nigeria, managed by Eric Chelle, started the match without injured striker Victor Osimhen and unavailable goalkeeper Maduka Okoye. Benjamin Fredrick partnered Calvin Bassey in central defence, while Abdullahi Bewene also earned a starting role.

Ndidi captained the side, with Nnadi making his home debut for the Super Eagles. The Super Eagles had opened their qualifying campaign with a 2-1 victory over Madagascar before suffering a 3-0 defeat to Guinea-Bissau in September. The win provides a timely boost for Nigeria's qualification ambitions after the team came under pressure to deliver a positive result.

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Super Eagles AFCON Ambitions

With the win, the Super Eagles will hope to build on the performance as they continue their quest for a place at the 2027 AFCON in Morocco.