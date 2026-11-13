Arokodare brace secures Nigeria 3-1 win over Tanzania in AFCON qualifier

Tolu Arokodare scored twice off the bench as Nigeria beat Tanzania 3-1 in Uyo to revive their 2027 AFCON qualifying campaign. Nigeria now have six points in Group L ahead of the second leg in Zanzibar.

Tolu Arokodare scored two second-half goals as Nigeria defeated Tanzania 3-1 in their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo on Friday evening.

The 25-year-old striker came on as a half-time substitute for Tochukwu Nandi in the 46th minute and made an immediate impact, putting Nigeria back in front in the 52nd minute. Arokodare met Wilfred Ndidi's square pass into the box off a Moses Usor through ball, flicking the ball with his heel to register his third goal for Nigeria.

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Arokodare brace revives Super Eagles AFCON hopes

He then scored his second and Nigeria's third in the 60th minute, collecting the ball after a Tanzanian defender missed a header from a cross and slotting it under the goalkeeper. The win revived the Super Eagles' chances of reaching next year's AFCON ahead of the must-win second-leg tie against Tanzania in Zanzibar on Tuesday.

Nigeria now have six points from three matches in Group L, one point behind Guinea-Bissau, while Madagascar currently lead the group with seven points ahead of matchday 4. Nigeria started brightly, taking the lead in the second minute when Alhassan Yusuf dashed into the box to tap in Ademola Lookman's pass following Akor Adams's steal on the edge of the box. It was the 26-year-old midfielder's third international goal for Nigeria and his first in a competitive match.

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The Super Eagles dominated possession for most of the opening half hour but could not double their lead. Benjamin Fredrick came close to scoring but missed as the visitors sat in a low block. Tanzania equalised in the 32nd minute through Alphonce Mabula Msanga, who slotted the ball into the back of the net after a team move.

Second half surge restores Nigeria lead

The first half ended a goal apiece, with Nigeria going into the dug-out needing a response in the second half to secure maximum points. Nigeria roared to life in the second half and regained the lead through Arokodare. The striker brought his club form to the Super Eagles, producing a flicked goal from Ndidi's pass to net his first in eight matches for Nigeria.

Arokodare is now on a six-match scoring streak for club and country, with the former Wolverhampton Wanderers striker netting his first brace for Nigeria. The goals were also his first of the year for Nigeria. Erich Chelle handed Benjamin Frederick his first competitive start for the Eagles since last November. The 21-year-old started in the heart of defence alongside Calvin Bassey, while Ademola Lookman and Akor Adams led the attack in the absence of Victor Osimhen, Nigeria's injured talisman.

Group L qualification stakes remain high for Eagles

Akor Adams wasted chances but Nigeria saw out the match to claim three points that improved the Super Eagles' points haul to six points from three matches in Group L. With Tanzania already through to the competition as one of the co-hosts, only one team qualifies from Group L. The Eagles needed a victory against Tanzania to remain within a reasonable range of the AFCON ticket. Although the team won its first game against Madagascar, a 3-0 thrashing away at Guinea-Bissau stopped the early bounce.

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The Super Eagles face Tanzania at Zanzibar in the next fixture on Tuesday.