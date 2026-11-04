Nigerian Army rewards Private Utim Terwase N500,000 for rejecting kidnapper's N500,000 bribe in Plateau State

Private Utim Terwase of Operation Enduring Peace in Plateau State received N500,000 from the Nigerian Army after rejecting an identical bribe offered by a suspected notorious kidnapper. The reward was announced by military spokesman Captain Chinonso Oteh in Jos on Wednesday.

The Nigerian Army has rewarded Private Utim Terwase with N500,000 for rejecting an alleged N500,000 bribe offered by a suspected notorious kidnapper in Plateau State.

The soldier is attached to Operation Enduring Peace, the military task force in the state. The reward matches the exact amount he reportedly declined. The spokesman for the military task force in Plateau State, Captain Chinonso Oteh, disclosed the reward in a statement issued in Jos on Wednesday. Oteh said Terwase apprehended the suspect following an attempted escape.

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Soldier Rejects Kidnapper Bribe

The suspect allegedly offered the soldier N500,000 in exchange for his freedom, but Terwase refused to release him. The soldier subsequently handed the suspect over to the appropriate authorities. According to the statement, Terwase chose to uphold his duty rather than accept the bribe. His action was described as a clear demonstration of integrity and discipline.

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In recognition of his integrity, discipline and commitment to duty, the Commander of Operation Enduring Peace, Major General Maxwell Dangana, rewarded Terwase with N500,000. The cash reward was presented on behalf of the GOC by the Commander of Sector 6, OPEP, Colonel Philimon Malgwi. The presentation took place during a ceremony in Plateau State.

Army Commander Rewards Integrity

Speaking during the presentation, Dangana said the soldier's conduct reflected the highest standards of military professionalism, loyalty and commitment to duty expected of personnel of the Nigerian Army. He noted that Private Terwase had demonstrated honesty, accountability and selfless service by refusing to compromise his responsibility. He said the action was worthy of commendation and should serve as an example to other military personnel.

The GOC was quoted as saying, "Rather than compromise his responsibility for personal gain, he upheld the values of honesty, accountability and selfless service by discharging his duties responsibly.

" He urged officers and soldiers serving under Operation Enduring Peace to emulate the soldier's conduct. He stressed that the recognition was part of efforts to promote accountability, ethical behaviour and professionalism in the discharge of the operation's constitutional responsibilities. According to the statement, Operation Enduring Peace considered Terwase's action worthy of commendation and urged other personnel to emulate his exemplary conduct.

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Military Emphasizes Professionalism And Ethics

It added that the recognition reinforced the operation's commitment to promoting accountability, ethical conduct and professionalism in the discharge of its constitutional responsibilities. The military noted that the gesture sent a strong message to its personnel and Nigerians at large that honesty, accountability and professionalism remained important values worthy of recognition.

It added that, at a time when corruption continued to undermine public trust, Terwase's action served as a reminder that integrity was a personal choice, even when faced with temptation. The N500,000 reward, matching the amount the soldier reportedly declined as a bribe, underscores the Army's recognition of integrity and commitment to duty among its personnel.