Nigerian Army releases SSCC Course 50/2027 shortlist, candidates report from November 23

The Nigerian Army has published the shortlist for the Short Service Combatant Commission Course 50/2027 Selection Board, with candidates to report to the Nigerian Defence Academy in Kaduna from November 23 to December 11, 2026.

The Nigerian Army has released the list of shortlisted candidates for the Short Service Combatant Commission (SSCC) Course 50/2027 Selection Board. The announcement was made on Thursday through the Army's official X account, directing applicants to check their names on the official recruitment portal.

Shortlisted candidates are to report to the Nigerian Defence Academy, Ribadu Campus (Old Site), Kaduna State, from November 23, 2026. The Selection Board exercise will run from November 23 to December 11, 2026. The SSCC programme offers qualified Nigerian civilians and serving military personnel the chance to be commissioned as officers. Commissioning opportunities exist in the Combat Arms, comprising Infantry and Armour, and the Combat Support Arms, including Artillery, Engineers, Signals and Intelligence.

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Commission Rank And Reporting Details

The Army said successful candidates who complete the training would typically be commissioned as Second Lieutenants under a 15-year short service commission. Applicants who took part in the recruitment exercise were advised to visit the official portal to confirm their shortlisting status. They should also review the reporting instructions and the list of required documents before arriving at the venue. Candidates are expected to present original copies of all submitted credentials.

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These include educational certificates, birth certificates or age declarations, certificates of state of origin, National Identification Number (NIN) and Bank Verification Number (BVN) slips, as well as duly signed photo-slips and guarantor forms. The Army also warned applicants against unofficial websites, agents and individuals demanding payment for recruitment-related services. It stressed that all stages of the recruitment process remain free of charge.

Medical Assessment And Official Website

Shortlisted candidates were urged to prepare thoroughly for the medical, physical fitness and interview stages of the Selection Board. The Army continues to emphasise merit, fitness and transparency in its officer commissioning process. For the most accurate and up-to-date information, candidates and the general public are directed solely to the official recruitment website at nashortservice.army.mil.ng, according to the announcement.