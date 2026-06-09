Army Chief Highlights Role of Media as Force Multiplier in Combating Misinformation

Nigerian Army Chief Lt. Gen. Waidi Shaibu emphasized the critical role of media collaboration in countering misinformation and hostile propaganda, describing it as a vital force multiplier in modern joint security operations during a workshop in Abuja.

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. Gen. Waidi Shaibu, has warned that misinformation and hostile propaganda have emerged as significant security challenges, stressing the need for stronger cooperation between the military and the media.

Shaibu made the remarks on Tuesday at the opening of the Directorate of Army Public Relations (DAPR) Combined First and Second Quarters Media Workshop 2026 in Abuja. Represented by the Chief of Civil-Military Affairs, Maj. -Gen. Musa Etsu-Ndagi, the Army Chief said modern security threats increasingly involve the use of misinformation and psychological operations aimed at eroding public trust and confidence.

According to him, effective media engagement has become a critical force multiplier in joint and multi-agency security operations. He noted that contemporary adversaries now rely heavily on propaganda and information manipulation to advance their objectives. Shaibu stated that the evolving security landscape demands stronger collaboration between the military and media organisations to combat fake news, hostile narratives and other forms of information disorder capable of undermining national security efforts.

He added that public support remains essential to operational success, noting that effective communication strengthens cooperation between security agencies and the public. He said the media's role has expanded beyond informing the public to shaping perceptions, projecting credible narratives and countering adversarial propaganda. According to him, the workshop would serve as a platform for participants to exchange ideas, adopt best practices in conflict-sensitive reporting and develop strategies for tackling misinformation and psychological warfare.

Shaibu reaffirmed the Nigerian Army's commitment to protecting the nation's sovereignty and territorial integrity in line with its constitutional responsibilities. He said his command philosophy is centred on transforming the Nigerian Army into a more professional, adaptable, combat-ready and resilient force capable of operating effectively within a joint and multi-agency environment. The COAS also highlighted the military's recent operational successes across various theatres, attributing them to improved synergy, intelligence sharing and coordinated planning among security agencies.

He stressed that such achievements must be supported by effective strategic communication to provide accurate information, counter false narratives and strengthen public confidence in security institutions. A well-informed citizenry rallies behind national security efforts, boosting troop morale and strengthening national resilience, he said. Shaibu urged journalists and media practitioners to spotlight the sacrifices, bravery and professionalism of troops who continue to serve under difficult conditions in defence of the nation.

He commended the Directorate of Army Public Relations for organising the workshop and encouraged participants to engage meaningfully in discussions aimed at enhancing media operations in support of national security objectives. The Army Chief also expressed appreciation to President Bola Tinubu for his continued support and strategic guidance to the Nigerian Army and the Armed Forces





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