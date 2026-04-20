Army Chief Commends Governor Lawal for Decisive Support Against Banditry in Zamfara

Acting Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede visits Zamfara to praise Governor Dauda Lawal for his operational support to Operation Fansan Yamma in the fight against insecurity.

Acting Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede , has officially lauded the Governor of Zamfara State , Dauda Lawal , for his exemplary commitment and extraordinary support toward military operations aimed at restoring peace in the North-West region.

During a high-level strategic visit to the Zamfara Government House and the operational headquarters of Operation Fansan Yamma in Gusau, the military chief emphasized that the collaborative synergy between the state administration and the armed forces is a critical component in the ongoing battle against insurgency. Operation Fansan Yamma remains a pivotal military intervention designed to dismantle banditry, neutralize kidnapping rings, and curtail the pervasive criminal activities that have historically destabilized the socio-economic landscape of Zamfara State and its neighboring territories. General Oluyede highlighted that the active involvement of Governor Lawal provides a unique template for how state governments should engage with federal security architecture to achieve decisive results. He pointedly remarked that the support provided by the Governor is uncommon, noting that the collective resilience of the Nigerian people is the ultimate tool for overcoming national security threats. During his assessment of the theatre command, the Army Chief conducted an extensive review of the operational conditions on the ground. He interacted directly with the troops stationed at the frontlines, ensuring that identified bottlenecks were addressed while noting strategic requirements for further refinement of the military's combat posture. This engagement served not only as a morale booster for the soldiers but also as a tactical audit to ensure that the mission parameters remain aligned with current field realities. In his formal response, Governor Lawal reaffirmed his administration's unwavering stance that security remains the cornerstone of his governance agenda. He argued that the stabilization of Zamfara is intrinsically linked to the national security framework, asserting that neutralizing the criminal elements within the state would have a massive ripple effect on reducing banditry across the entire Nigerian federation. To underscore his commitment, the Governor detailed recent investments in operational hardware, including the procurement of sophisticated vehicles recently commissioned by the Minister of Defence. He explicitly dismissed the notion that bandits possess superior strength to the military, insisting instead that the struggle is a logistical challenge that can be overcome through sustained investment and political will. The Governor concluded by expressing his gratitude to President Bola Tinubu for existing federal interventions while simultaneously appealing for an escalation in support to fully eradicate the menace of insecurity. He promised that his administration would continue to prioritize the welfare and operational needs of the security agencies, as he views security as the essential foundation upon which all other developmental achievements must be built to ensure the prosperity of the people of Zamfara





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Zamfara State Operation Fansan Yamma Dauda Lawal Olufemi Oluyede Counter-Insurgency

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