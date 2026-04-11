Armed Robbery at Ekiti State University Hostels: Two Suspects Arrested, Manhunt Underway

Two suspects have been arrested following a late-night armed robbery at student hostels near the Ekiti State University community in Ado Ekiti. Police are actively searching for other members of the gang. The incident has raised concerns about student safety.

A brazen late-night armed robbery at student hostels near the Ekiti State University community in Ado Ekiti has triggered a significant police response, resulting in the apprehension of two suspects and the ongoing pursuit of other perpetrators who managed to evade capture. The incident, which unfolded in the early hours of Saturday in the Iworoko area, saw armed individuals storming off-campus student accommodations.

They reportedly subjected students to a harrowing ordeal, forcibly seizing their personal belongings and raising significant concerns about the safety and security of student residential areas, a matter that has long been a source of anxiety for students and university authorities alike. The nature of the crime and its location underscores the vulnerability of student populations to criminal activity, particularly during late night hours when security is often at its most relaxed. The swift response of the police, however, demonstrates a commitment to ensuring safety and bringing criminals to justice.\Confirmation of the incident and subsequent developments came from the Police Public Relations Officer of the Ekiti State Command, Sunday Abutu. He detailed that the command received a distress call at approximately 2:30 am, prompting an immediate and coordinated response from operatives of the Iworoko Police Division. Students, traumatized by the experience, reported that armed suspects had forcefully entered their hostels and deprived them of their valuables, including mobile phones and other personal possessions. The police, acting promptly, mobilized to the scene and, through diligent investigation and tracking, located the suspects' hideout shortly after the attack. This decisive action led to the arrest of two individuals, while other members of the gang managed to escape and have now become the subject of an intense manhunt. The speed with which the police responded and the subsequent arrest highlight the importance of effective policing and the value of rapid response times in combating such crimes. The promptness of the police response also serves as a critical measure to instill confidence within the student population.\Preliminary investigations and the interrogation of the apprehended suspects have revealed crucial information that is instrumental in the ongoing efforts to apprehend the remaining members of the gang. The two suspects, identified as Abdulraman Abdulmumini, aged 26, and Abdulsalam Oseni, aged 31, are currently in police custody, assisting with investigations. Evidence recovered from the suspects includes an unregistered Bajaj motorcycle, which is believed to have been used in the robbery operation, two stolen mobile phones, two MP digital radios, as well as clothing and shoes that are suspected to belong to the victims of the robbery. The recovery of these items is a critical component of the investigation, providing tangible evidence linking the suspects to the crime. Further, the suspects have reportedly confessed to their involvement in the robbery during interrogation, providing valuable leads that are helping the police identify and locate the remaining members of the gang who are currently at large. The police are now intensifying their efforts to apprehend the fleeing suspects, recover any additional stolen items, and compile a comprehensive case file to ensure that those responsible are brought to justice. The Commissioner of Police in Ekiti State, Michael Falade, has issued a public appeal, urging residents to cooperate with security agencies by providing timely and credible information that could aid in the apprehension of the remaining suspects and the recovery of stolen property. This call for community involvement underscores the importance of a collaborative approach to combating crime and ensuring the safety of all residents, particularly students





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Armed Robbery Ekiti State University Student Hostels Ado Ekiti Police Arrest Crime Security

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