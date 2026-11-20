Former Super Eagles captain Segun Odegbami was attacked by three armed men at his Abeokuta home early Friday. The 74-year-old was hospitalized but has been discharged, and police have launched an investigation.

Former Super Eagles captain Segun Odegbami was attacked by armed men wielding machetes at his residence in Abeokuta, Ogun State, in the early hours of Friday.

The 74-year-old sports administrator and proprietor of Eagles 7 Sports Radio 103.7 FM narrowly escaped death. He was discharged from hospital after receiving medical attention. The attack occurred at about 2:30am on Friday at his residence in the Ibara Government Reservation Area, Abeokuta. According to accounts from sources in the neighbourhood, three armed men invaded the residence.

Also read Former Green Eagles Captain Segun Odegbami Attacked in Abeokuta Home

Odegbami Attacked By Armed Men

They overpowered his domestic staff and driver before making their way into the football legend's bedroom. A resident, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the attackers initially demanded to know Odegbami's whereabouts. The domestic staff denied that he was at home. The suspects became suspicious because the generator was running.

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They proceeded to assault the domestic workers before locating Odegbami. The source said: The incident is unfortunate. We heard that the armed men struck in the early hours of today Friday and first overpowered the domestic staff. They asked for Chief Segun Odegbami and his staff denied that he was at home.

But the generator was on that time. So, the armed men believed he must be at home and they handed severe beatings to the staff. They immediately found their way to Odegbami's bedroom and attacked him there. The Ogun State Police Command confirmed the attack.

Police Investigate The Assault

Police Public Relations Officer Oluseyi Babaseyi said the command was leaving no stone unturned in investigating the incident and apprehending the suspects. He said: The Commissioner of Police immediately ordered a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding it, with intensive efforts ongoing to identify and apprehend those responsible. We can also confirm that Chief Segun Odegbami has been discharged from the hospital.

The Commissioner of Police, Bode Ojajuni, visited Odegbami to express the command's sympathy and assure him that those responsible would be tracked down and brought to justice. In a separate statement announcing the commissioner's visit, the police spokesperson said Ojajuni had conveyed his concern over the attack and wished the former Nigerian international continued recovery.

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The statement partly read: The Commissioner of Police has paid a visit to former Super Eagles captain and renowned sports administrator, Chief Segun Odegbami, to express the Command's sympathy following the reported incident at his residence in Abeokuta. Ojajuni assured Chief Odegbami that the incident is receiving the Command's utmost attention.

Command Urges Public To Cooperate

He disclosed that he had ordered an immediate and thorough investigation to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident, while intensive investigative efforts are ongoing to identify and apprehend those responsible. He emphasised that the Command would leave no stone unturned in ensuring that the perpetrators are brought to justice. The command urged residents to remain calm and provide credible information that could assist the investigation through established police channels. The attack has raised concerns about security in the area.

Odegbami, a renowned sports administrator, remains a prominent figure in Nigerian football. Investigations are ongoing to identify and apprehend the suspects.