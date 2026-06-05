Armed Men Abduct Nine-Year-Old Boy, Vandalize Homes in Ondo Community Attack

In the early hours of Friday, armed attackers stormed Igbosi Quarters in Ondo State, abducting a nine-year-old boy and damaging several residences. The assailants fired gunshots, causing residents to flee in panic. Police and security forces have launched a coordinated rescue operation to locate the victim and apprehend the culprits.

Residents of Igbosi Quarters in Idogun , Ose Local Government Area of Ondo State , were thrown into panic in the early hours of Friday after armed men stormed the community, abducted a nine-year-old boy and damaged residential buildings during the attack.

The assailants reportedly invaded the area around 1 a.m., firing gunshots into the air as frightened residents scrambled for safety. The attack forced many villagers to abandon their homes and flee into nearby communities to avoid being caught in the violence. During the invasion, the gunmen allegedly targeted the residence of a local pastor, Isaac Olaosebikan. His son, identified as Oluwatobi, was taken away by the attackers after they gained access to the area.

Community sources said the operation lasted for several minutes, with the armed men moving through parts of the settlement while residents hid in bushes and surrounding areas. Two buildings were also vandalised during the incident, leaving property damaged and further heightening fears among locals. Confirming the development, the Ondo State Police Command said a coordinated operation had been launched to rescue the abducted child and bring those responsible to justice.

According to the command, the incident was formally reported in the early hours of Friday by residents of the community. Preliminary findings indicated that the attackers invaded Ugbosi Quarters, Idogun, at about 1:30 a.m., creating panic with sporadic gunfire before carrying out the abduction. Police authorities disclosed that the pastor managed to escape into the bush when the armed men arrived at his residence.

However, his nine-year-old son was left behind and subsequently taken away by the kidnappers. Another resident, Joel Owalekan, also reportedly came under attack as the gunmen attempted to force their way into his home. He escaped unharmed after fleeing the scene, but his property was damaged during the assault. The Police Public Relations Officer in the state said officers had immediately moved to the area following the report.

Security personnel, alongside operatives of the Amotekun Corps, were deployed to conduct search-and-rescue operations across forests and suspected escape routes used by the kidnappers. The police added that investigations were already underway, while evidence recovered from the scene was being examined as part of efforts to identify and track the attackers.

Commissioner of Police, Felix Ohagwu, has reportedly directed tactical units and intelligence teams across the state to intensify efforts aimed at securing the safe release of the victim and apprehending the suspects. Authorities also said collaboration had been strengthened with other security agencies and local vigilante groups to ensure those behind the attack are arrested and prosecuted





NigeriaNewsdesk / 🏆 10. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Ondo State Kidnapping Igbosi Quarters Idogun Armed Attack

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

JUST IN: Gunmen abduct ex-Power Minister Adelabu’s sister, twin sons in IbadanThe Nation Newspaper JUST IN: Gunmen abduct ex-Power Minister Adelabu’s sister, twin sons in Ibadan

Read more »

Bandits kill resident, abduct Fulani leader’s wives in fresh Kwara attackSuspected bandits have killed a resident and abducted two women during a raid on a Fulani settlement in Edu Local Government Area of Kwara State.

Read more »

Gunmen kill Abuja vigilante, abduct four residentsGunmen attacked Byazhin, Kubwa, Abuja, killing a vigilante and abducting four residents. Security forces are searching for the victims of this Abuja kidnap

Read more »

Bandits abduct Kwara couple, Army rescues Kogi victimsSuspected bandits abduct a couple in Kwara, while the Nigerian Army successfully rescues victims in Kogi. Stay informed on ongoing security operations.

Read more »